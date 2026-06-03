President Donald Trump has brushed aside a growing boycott of the Freedom 250 celebrations in Washington, DC, insisting he has 'never even heard' of several artists who withdrew from the event just weeks before it is due to begin.

Speaking on Tuesday in an interview with the New York Post podcast Pod Force One, the 79-year-old president described the departing performers as 'boring' and suggested he would rather replace the concerts with a political rally.

The controversy centres on Freedom 250, a series of performances planned for the National Mall between 25 June and 10 July as part of events marking America's 250th anniversary. Organisers initially unveiled a line-up featuring established acts including Martina McBride, the Commodores, Morris Day, Bret Michaels and Young MC.

Since then, however, most of those performers have publicly withdrawn, with several claiming they were not informed that the event was being organised by figures closely aligned with Trump.

Freedom 250 Loses Major Acts

The departures have become an embarrassment for organisers after a steady stream of artists distanced themselves from the celebrations. According to a White House source quoted earlier this week by the Daily Mail, Trump was reportedly frustrated by the withdrawals, particularly because the event was intended to be a high-profile showcase ahead of next year's anniversary commemorations.

Yet the president struck a different tone during his conversation with podcast host Miranda Devine. When Devine referred to the departing musicians as 'cowards,' Trump declined to adopt the label. Instead, he argued the controversy was simply providing publicity for artists he claimed not to know.

.@POTUS on 'musicians' backing out of Freedom 250: "I never even heard of these people... I don't even want them." 🤣



"When I heard a couple of them cancelled out, I said, 'Cancel the whole thing. We're going to do a rally.'" pic.twitter.com/s1gnuojBu5 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 3, 2026

'Look, they're not really cowards, but I never even heard of these people,' Trump said. 'I never heard of any of them. They're boring.'

He then insisted he had little interest in the performers or their music and claimed he had considered abandoning the concert format altogether after learning some artists had cancelled.

The remarks quickly evolved into a broader defence of his ability to attract large crowds. Trump pointed to attendance figures at his rallies and recounted conversations with Madison Square Garden owner James Dolan, arguing that his political events draw far greater audiences than any concert programme could.

At one point, Trump referenced a crowd of 118,000 people, a figure that appears to relate to his visit to the Iowa State Fair in 2023. However, his suggestion that the entire attendance was attributable to his appearance remains open to question. Attendance records from the fair indicated only a modest increase compared with the equivalent day the previous year.

Fresh Questions Over Political Links

The latest setback came when Fab Morvan, the surviving member of 1980s pop act Milli Vanilli, announced he would no longer participate. Speaking to CNN on Monday, Morvan said the event had changed significantly from what he believed he had agreed to join. 'Throughout the week, it turned into a circus. And this is not what I signed for,' he said. 'I'm not into politics.'

Morvan also said concerns among performers intensified after rapper Young MC withdrew shortly after the original announcement. According to Morvan, artists had not been informed of any political connections when discussions about participation began.

That complaint has become a recurring theme among those exiting the programme. Several performers have stated they believed they were signing up for a broadly patriotic celebration rather than an event associated with a political movement or administration.

The dispute leaves organisers scrambling to preserve a line-up that has steadily shrunk since its launch. As matters stand, Vanilla Ice, Flo Rida and C+C Music Factory remain among the few original acts still publicly committed to appearing.

Trump's comments also appeared to offer the clearest indication yet that organisers could pivot away from a music-focused event altogether. During the interview, he repeatedly returned to the idea of holding a large rally in Washington instead, describing it as a 'great, beautiful rally' celebrating the nation's 250th anniversary.

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Whether that ultimately replaces or supplements the planned concerts remains unclear. The White House had not publicly commented on the latest withdrawals and no formal changes to the Freedom 250 programme had been announced.

For now, much of the event's future appears unsettled. While performers continue to step away and organisers face questions over how the celebration was presented to artists, the president is signalling that he may prefer a political stage to a musical one.