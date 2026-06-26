A previously undisclosed recording linked to the 1952 'Invasion of Washington' UFO incidents could soon become public after a US Congressman said an Air Force briefing preserved by MIT Lincoln Laboratory is set to be handed over.

The claim emerged during a UFO disclosure forum in Washington, DC, where lawmakers and transparency advocates renewed calls for greater public access to government records surrounding unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAP.

The 1952 'Invasion of Washington' remains one of the most closely examined UFO episodes in US history. Over two weekends in July that year, unidentified objects repeatedly appeared on radar over Washington, DC, while airline pilots, military personnel, and other witnesses also reported unusual lights in the sky.

The incidents prompted the US Air Force to scramble fighter jets, which attracted national media attention before officials later attributed the sightings to atmospheric conditions.

Invasion Of Washington Recording Could Shed New Light

Speaking at Thursday's disclosure forum, Representative Eric Burlison said MIT Lincoln Laboratory had agreed to release a recording of an Air Force briefing delivered to scientists 74 years ago. According to Burlison, the material is believed to relate directly to the 1952 Washington incidents.

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'That would be important historical information to have,' the Missouri Republican said.

No details about the contents of the recording have been released, and it has not yet been made public. At this stage, there is no confirmation that the recording contains previously unknown information or evidence that would alter the historical understanding of the case. Until it is released, any assumptions about what it may reveal should be treated with caution.

The announcement nevertheless attracted attention because the Washington sightings remain one of the most documented UFO cases on record.

During the events, radar operators detected multiple unidentified objects over the nation's capital on several occasions. Reports at the time said as many as 12 unknown objects appeared on radar screens simultaneously. Commercial pilots also reported seeing unusual lights moving at speeds they believed conventional aircraft could not match, prompting the Air Force to launch interceptor jets.

The incidents became front-page news across the United States, with newspapers publishing accounts of mysterious 'flying saucers' over Washington and speculation ranging from experimental aircraft to extraterrestrial visitors. President Harry Truman reportedly sought answers as public interest intensified.

The Air Force later held a high-profile press conference, arguing that unusual weather conditions and temperature inversions had likely created misleading radar returns and visual illusions. While officials maintained that explanation, the case has remained a fixture in UFO discussions for decades.

UFO Disclosure Push Extends Beyond The Washington Case

The forum itself focused on efforts to increase transparency surrounding UAP investigations.

Lawmakers, including Senator Mike Rounds, pledged to revive proposed legislation to protect UAP whistleblowers, while Representative Anna Paulina Luna said she is working with the White House on immunity measures for individuals claiming to possess information about recovered non-human technology or alleged alien 'biologics'.

Supporters of greater disclosure argue that current and former government employees may be reluctant to come forward without stronger legal protections.

Burlison also said public frustration continues to grow over the government's handling of UAP information.

'The people are very frustrated when they find their government thinks that they should keep information from the people,' he said. 'That's why it's so important that we continue pressure, that we continue to do everything we can to dig up the truth and disclose it to the American people.'

The Disclosure Foundation, which organised the event, also released polling claiming that nearly 90% of both Republican and Democratic respondents want the government to disclose more information about UAP. According to the organisation, nearly 70% of those surveyed said they either definitely or likely believe UAP exist, while 17% remained unsure.

For now, the recording tied to the 1952 'Invasion of Washington' remains out of public view. Whether it contains routine historical material or information that adds new context to one of America's most famous UFO episodes will only become clear if and when it is officially released.