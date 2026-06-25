Angie Báez continues to face the consequences of her action during the New York Knicks' championship parade. The former JPMorgan Chase executive was dismissed from her role after footage of her actions spread rapidly across social media.

Apart from getting sacked by the prominent financial institution, Báez also received punishment from the New York City Department of Sanitation.

Viral Stunt Cost Executive Her Career

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The viral video showed Báez emptying the contents of a limited-edition Knicks-themed rubbish bin onto a Manhattan pavement before taking the container with her. She was later seen carrying the bin onto the New York subway system.

The unusual scene quickly attracted widespread attention online. Many viewers criticised the act, while New York City sanitation officials condemned the removal of city property. Although the incident sparked public outrage, authorities did not pursue criminal charges.

JPMorgan Chase moved quickly after the video gained traction online. The bank launched an internal review and subsequently confirmed that Báez was no longer employed by the company.

A JPMorgan Chase executive was fired after a viral video showed her dumping trash out of a Knicks-themed public trash can and taking the can during the Knicks championship parade in New York City.



🎥:mel_aston pic.twitter.com/jDpPPXMyTL — Complex (@Complex) June 24, 2026

Before her departure, she served as Executive Director of Community and Industry Engagement. The senior role carried significant responsibilities and placed her in a prominent public-facing position.

In June, Báez was promoted to the position of Executive Director of Community and Industry Engagement for Card and Connected Commerce at the investment bank. Prior to taking on this role, she served as Executive Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at The Infatuation, a well-known restaurant review and recommendation platform.

Following Chase's acquisition of 'The Infatuation,' Báez remained with the organisation and continued in her leadership capacity. However, her tenure with the company eventually ended after the video in question went viral. Additional footage later emerged showing Báez appearing cheerful and at ease while riding the subway with the stolen bin.

Public scrutiny intensified as the story continued to circulate across social media platforms and news outlets. However, losing her position at JPMorgan was not the only consequence Báez faced.

NYC Officials Issues Fines

New York City officials have now imposed additional penalties linked to the incident. TMZ Sports reported that the stolen rubbish bin was returned to the city's Department of Sanitation on Wednesday morning. Following the return of the property, authorities issued two separate summonses to Báez. The penalties totalled $175 (£132).

Knicks Fan Fined for Stealing NYC Trash Can Despite Returning It https://t.co/BGz22wfdYj — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 24, 2026

The fines included a $75 ticket (£56.90) for littering and a further $100 (£75.90) penalty for impeding Department of Sanitation operations. The outlet added that the returned Knicks-themed bin brought the matter to a close from the city's perspective. Officials opted for administrative penalties rather than pursuing a criminal case.

The fines are understood to represent the maximum penalties available for first-time violations of the relevant city rules. With the garbage bin now back in official hands and the summonses issued, the legal aspect of the case appears to be resolved.

Báez's situation serves as a striking example of how a brief moment captured on camera can trigger serious professional and financial consequences. What began as a bizarre parade-day stunt ultimately resulted in the loss of a senior banking career and a series of city penalties.