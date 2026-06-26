Donald Trump will not finish a second term in the White House and could walk away from the presidency by Easter 2027, veteran Democratic strategist James Carville has predicted, arguing that a torrent of leaks from inside Trump's inner circle is politically 'lethal' and already eating away at his authority.

Carville's warnings follow the publication of Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, a new book by New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan that sets out a detailed portrait of life inside Trump's revived administration. Speaking on his Politics War Room podcast, Carville seized on the volume as fresh evidence that Trump's West Wing remains riddled with insiders willing to share private conversations, documents and even audio recordings with reporters and authors.

The book, which Carville praised as 'remarkable' reporting, includes accounts of Trump's private rows with his wife Melania over White House décor and descriptions of an unusual bedtime routine that reportedly alarmed some staff. According to Carville, those details are less important than the basic fact that they emerged at all, and in such volume.

'They're leaking like a sieve,' he told listeners. 'They leak what happens in a bedroom, they leak what happens in meetings, they get audio of meetings.'

None of that, on its own, proves the leaks are accurate. However, Carville pointed out that Trump allies have so far avoided directly denying the specific claims in Regime Change. In his view, that silence is telling.

'If you notice, no one has come out and said anything is untrue, because they know that all the tapes and audio are there,' he said. As of now, there has been no formal statement from Trump or his team in the source material addressing the book's contents line by line, so much of this remains unconfirmed and should be treated with caution.

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Carville's core argument is not subtle. He believes the steady stream of insider accounts, now being codified in books such as Regime Change, is politically corrosive enough to undermine Trump's capacity to govern long before four years are up.

He described the current environment around Trump as a 'snake pit' in which no one can speak freely without fearing their words will appear in the next exposé. In that atmosphere, he argues, the president is trapped in a permanent state of paranoia, yet still unable to plug the gaps.

According to Carville, Trump is fully aware that he is encircled by 'traitors' and 'leakers' in his own camp. 'He knows that everything he does is going to be leaked to the next person writing the next book,' he said, predicting that each fresh round of revelations will land harder than the last.

'When I tell you that this thing is in its last days, I'm telling you this thing is in its last days,' Carville insisted, portraying the second Trump term as already mortally wounded by internal disloyalty and public fatigue.

There is, it should be said, no independent verification in the supplied material that the White House is leaking at the scale Carville describes, beyond the existence of books and reports that purport to rely on multiple unnamed sources. Those sources are anonymous and their accounts cannot be checked directly, which means any conclusions about Trump's future based on them come with obvious caveats.

Carville Says Donald Trump Will 'Walk Away' By Easter 2027

In a separate recent episode of Politics War Room, Carville widened his critique from leaks to Trump's political and personal durability, predicting that public opinion will turn emphatically against the 80‑year‑old president.

'Trump has no earthly idea what's coming for him,' he said, arguing that advisers are shielding him from the scale of the backlash he expects at the ballot box. 'They're not telling him. The vote against him in November is gonna be, like, breathtaking.'

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Carville linked that anticipated rejection to Trump's physical and mental stamina, citing a report that the president allegedly fell asleep during a meeting on the conflict in Iran. In his reading, the combination of age, pressure and humiliation is unsustainable.

'This guy, by Easter of 2027, is just going to walk away from this job,' Carville predicted, calling Trump a 'soft man' who would struggle to absorb a wave of public repudiation. 'He won't last past Easter of 2027.'

It is, of course, a partisan forecast from a long‑time Democratic operator rather than a neutral assessment. There are no medical records or internal polling data in the available material to substantiate his claims about Trump's health, alertness or approval ratings. No comment from Trump's representatives is included in the source piece, and his allies would almost certainly dispute Carville's characterisation.

Even so, his comments speak to a broader unease among Trump's opponents that a presidency already dogged by scandal, legal jeopardy and staff turnover is now being slowly documented from within in almost forensic detail. If Carville is right, Regime Change is not just another Trump book but an early chapter in the story of how an administration leaked its way to an early end. If he is wrong, it will be remembered as one more misjudged prediction about a politician who has repeatedly defied expectations.

Nothing in Carville's scenario is confirmed, and his claims should be taken with a grain of salt until more verifiable evidence emerges from beyond the world of anonymous sources and political podcasts.