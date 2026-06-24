Daniel Sanchez-Estrada has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with the Prairie Land case in Texas after moving a box of antifascist literature linked to a Fourth of July protest at an immigration facility in Alvarado, south of Fort Worth, despite not being physically present at the scene.

US District Judge Reed O'Connor ruled that Estrada's handling of the box of antifascist zines formed part of the conduct that contributed to the Antifa protesters and was considered in sentencing. The sentence was handed down on Tuesday, 23 June in the Prairie Land case.

The case has drawn attention due to comparisons with other protest-related prosecutions, with Estrada's 30-year sentence described as longer than many of those handed down to individuals involved in the US Capitol riots of 6 January 2021.

Daniel Sanchez Estrada wasn’t accused of attempted murder or material support of terrorism after a protest turned catastrophically wrong outside an ICE detention center in Alvarado, Texas. He was convicted of obstructing the investigation by moving a box full of antifascist zines… pic.twitter.com/KeVWfOHj6b — The Intercept (@theintercept) June 23, 2026

Before the ruling, the longest prison sentence issued in connection with the January 6 cases was to Enrique Tarrio, former chairman of the Proud Boys at the time, who received a 22-year prison sentence, according to an Associated Press report.

O'Connor explained the reasoning behind the ruling in Estrada's case via The Intercept:

'The punishment must fit the crimes — not the headlines, not the politics, not the fears that have been mongered about the case,' the US District Judge stated.

Estrada Questions Sentence

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Estrada said he did not understand the conviction, maintaining that he had only moved a box of zines that were all his. Defence attorney Christopher Weinbel added that the materials belonged to Estrada and were protected under the First Amendment.

'At the heart of this case is a simple truth: Mr Sanchez moved a box,' Weinbel argued. 'He is not a murderer, he is not ISIS, he is not a foreign terrorist,' the public defender added.

Estrada told the court:

'I am a father, I am a husband, I am a teacher, a poet — I am many things, Your Honour, but I am not a terrorist.'

Despite this, Judge O'Connor rejected Estrada's position, stating that the act of moving the box of zines was significant in the context of the wider events unfolding during the riot and was considered in sentencing.

The judge referenced the actions of another protester, Benjamin Hanil Song, who fired a gun at a police officer and fled the scene after injuring the officer in the neck.

'What was at stake at that time was a known terrorist on the run for shooting a police officer during a terrorist attack,' O'Connor said.

Song was later convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to 100 years in prison. He was also convicted of firearm and explosives offences, riot, and providing material support to terrorists, and could face life imprisonment, according to The Guardian.

Other individuals involved in the same case also received lengthy sentences, including Maricela Rueda, who received 70 years. Five others — Cameron Arnold, Savanna Batten, Zachary Evetts, Bradford Morris and Elizabeth Soto — each received 50-year sentences.

Further sentencing is still expected in the Prairie Land case, including Ines Soto and seven others, with hearings scheduled for 1 July.

The Trump administration, through acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, welcomed the outcome, saying violent extremism has no place in the United States.

'The sentences handed down today make clear that Antifa terrorists who attack law enforcement and federal facilities will face swift and uncompromising justice,' Blanche said. 'The Department of Justice will continue to aggressively investigate, disrupt, and prosecute those who threaten law enforcement officers or undermine the rule of law,' he added.