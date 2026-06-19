A remarkable crowd of politicians, A-list celebrities, athletes and global figures gathered in Chicago on Thursday to watch Barack Obama officially open his presidential centre.

Joined on stage by three of his fellow former presidents, he used the historic occasion to deliver an urgent message about the need to protect democratic values.

Star-Studded Chicago Gathering

Addressing the crowd, the nation's first Black president shared his vision for the project, stating, 'I hope this center will serve as an affirmation of just how special, how precious our democracy truly is and remind us what we can achieve when we embrace our shared responsibilities as citizens.'

These are just a few of the Iconic Performers who will be attending and performing at the Obama Presidential Center library opening.yThis lineup is like one never seen before. I’m so excited for Chicago and the Obamas pic.twitter.com/AFL3Y6zTsB — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) June 18, 2026

The evening featured a succession of musical icons taking to the stage, with Bono, John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Marc Anthony and Eddie Vedder performing before Bruce Springsteen set up the finale. Stevie Wonder closed the event with a performance of 'Higher Ground' that had the entire crowd, including the former presidents and international dignitaries, up on their feet dancing.

Obama Warns on Democracy

President Donald Trump was a noticeable omission from the event, missing physically and remaining entirely unmentioned by the day's speakers and musicians. The property had previously drawn his ire in February, when he used a social media post to label the $850 million (£645.45 million) project a 'total disaster.'

Obama used his speech to champion core virtues including character, honesty, integrity, kindness, compassion and a commitment to public duty. He extended his praise across party lines, specifically highlighting political opponents he had once campaigned against.

'Every president here today, as different as we are, has tried our best to uphold values that John McCain and Mitt Romney believed in no less than I did,' Obama said. 'It is our greatest inheritance.'

Former Presidents Unite On Stage

Looking back at his 1985 arrival in Chicago as an unproven political organiser, Obama explained that no other location could have hosted his presidential centre. The surrounding area marks the foundation of his personal and political life; it is where he met Michelle, celebrated their wedding, raised his children and launched his first campaign for public office.

Former Presidents Clinton, Bush, Biden and Obama arrived at the opening ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center and Library opening in Chicago's Jackson Park. The site was chosen for the Obama family's deep roots in the neighborhood, both in their lives before political… pic.twitter.com/d6GXcYrtg5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 18, 2026

'It's an expression of thanks, an acknowledgement that so much of what I hold most dear I owe to the people of this city and the people of the surrounding neighborhoods,' Obama said.

Malia and Sasha Obama Make Rare Public Appearance to Support Parents at Obama Center Opening



The Obama daughters took to the stage with their parents, former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, at the star-studded Chicago event on Thursday, June 18 pic.twitter.com/qMF7W1FUeo — BLACK BULL (@blackbullrace) June 19, 2026

The stage became a historic focal point as the Obamas and their daughters stood alongside former presidents Joe Biden, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, who were joined by former first ladies Jill Biden, Laura Bush and Hillary Rodham Clinton. Meanwhile, the crowd below was packed with prominent figures from across the political spectrum, including former Vice President Kamala Harris and numerous other leading Democrats.

Read more Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Performers Announced: Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Bono and More Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Performers Announced: Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Bono and More

Michelle Obama's Emotional Tribute

Addressing her husband directly from the podium, Michelle Obama delivered a deeply moving tribute to his character during their time in office. 'Eight years in the crucible and not once did you melt in the heat. Not once did you let it harden you.'

'Instead, you used it to reveal your truest essence,' she said. 'Your stubborn optimism and unflinching courage. Your dazzling brilliance and unpretentious decency. Your ferocious work ethic and absolutely unshakeable moral fiber. And to do it all as a first.'

Michelle Obama went on to list some of the defining moments of her husband's presidency, referencing his command of the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, his public backing of marriage equality and his commitment to scientific evidence.

Former President Barack Obama teared up during the speech his wife, first lady Michelle Obama, delivered at the Obama Presidential Center's grand opening ceremony in Chicago Thursday.



"Barack, there are no words to express how proud I am of the way you showed up and continue to… pic.twitter.com/mlAmvV7oFH — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 18, 2026

'And you did it all with such grace and class and cool,' she said. 'You made the hardest job in the world look like a walk in this beautiful park.' Her words clearly moved the former president, who appeared to brush away a tear during the tribute.

A Moment Of Reflection In Divided Times

Former President Barack Obama urged Americans not to “give in to cynicism and even despair” during his keynote address at the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago Thursday, saying, “I do not believe that is the story of America that prevails.” pic.twitter.com/RB4pXeZOqX — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 19, 2026

Turning her attention to the present political climate, Michelle Obama noted that 'everything feels so upside down' right now, addressing the widespread feeling of living through 'anxious and divisive times'. She urged the public not to fall into cynicism or complacency, offering the newly opened venue as 'a respite from all that.'