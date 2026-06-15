American mixed martial artist Sean Strickland was escorted out of a UFC Freedom 250 fan fest in Washington by police and security on Saturday in a dramatic scene that quickly spread across social media, raising fresh questions over whether the former middleweight champion was officially banned or simply denied clearance to attend the event.

The incident, captured on multiple videos, showed Strickland being placed into a police vehicle while filming himself and joking about the situation, adding to an already heated dispute between the fighter and UFC officials over his access to the high-profile gathering.

Police Escort at UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest

The UFC Freedom 250 fan fest viewing party in Washington descended into controversy when Sean Strickland was removed from the venue by multiple security personnel supported by police officers. Video footage showed the 31-7 MMA record holder being escorted away and placed inside a police van as onlookers recorded the scene.

Strickland appeared to take the situation lightly while inside the vehicle, stating that he was 'pretty sure I didn't break any law,' before adding 'I might be going to jail.'

The footage quickly circulated online, fuelling speculation about whether his removal was due to a formal ban or an administrative clearance issue.

UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland found tickets to the UFC Freedom 250 fan fest and then posts a video being hauled away immediately after



"I'm pretty sure I didn't break the law but we might be going to jail" 👮🏻‍♂️😭 pic.twitter.com/qcbJZc7s4e — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) June 14, 2026

Conflicting Claims Over Ban and Invitation

At the centre of the controversy is a dispute over whether Sean Strickland was actually banned from UFC Freedom 250 or simply not invited. Strickland has publicly claimed he was informed he would not be cleared to attend the event, suggesting he had initially been expected before being blocked at a later stage.

To Dana saying I wasn't invited... Ill clarify for this to you.



After my fight Hunter said he will get it done. UFC filmed it and embedded has the footage.



I later got a call from the UFC saying "I wasn't cleared by the white house" — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) June 10, 2026

However, UFC CEO Dana White has rejected the suggestion that Strickland was banned. Speaking to reporters earlier in the week, White insisted the fighter was not excluded, stating that he was simply not on the guest list. The conflicting accounts have created confusion over who made the final decision regarding Strickland's attendance.

Strickland has also claimed that he had been told by UFC officials at one point that arrangements would be made for him to attend before that approval was later withdrawn, though this has not been independently verified.

Clearance Questions and Political Controversy

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While no official reason has been confirmed for Strickland's removal, the situation has been linked to broader concerns about security clearance and his public profile. Strickland has been outspoken on political issues, including criticism of US foreign policy, Donald Trump, and comments relating to Israel and the Jeffrey Epstein case.

The fighter has suggested that these views played a role in his exclusion, claiming in online posts that he was not cleared because of remarks he had made on sensitive topics. No official statement from the UFC or White House event organisers has confirmed this.

The UFC Freedom 250 event, held on the White House South Lawn during a politically symbolic weekend, required heightened security clearance for attendees, with access tightly controlled due to the presence of political figures, military personnel and donors.

UFC Freedom 250 Under Scrutiny

The UFC Freedom 250 event itself has drawn attention beyond the cage, taking place at the White House during Flag Day celebrations and Donald Trump's 80th birthday. The high-profile setting has intensified scrutiny of how the event is organised and who is permitted access.

A watchdog group has also filed a lawsuit alleging irregularities in how the event was arranged, adding further political attention to an already closely watched occasion.

Uncertainty Over Sean Strickland Ban Claims

Despite widespread speculation online, there remains no official confirmation that Sean Strickland was formally banned from UFC Freedom 250. The competing accounts between Strickland and UFC leadership continue to leave key questions unanswered, particularly over whether his removal was a security clearance issue or a decision based on his public profile.