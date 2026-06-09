Donald Trump prompted a fresh wave of concern about his health on Monday night in New York City, after the 79-year-old president appeared to forget the name of the Lincoln Memorial during a live C‑SPAN interview at JFK International Airport. The moment came as Trump spoke to reporters about the NBA Finals and the war in Iran, before veering into a boast about recent changes he has ordered in Washington.

The news came after Trump travelled to Madison Square Garden to watch Game 3 of the NBA Finals, leaving the arena on 8 June and heading straight to the airport for his flight back to Washington, DC. In recent months, he has pushed through a number of conspicuous capital projects, including a $400 million White House ballroom and a new promenade for the Lincoln Memorial, both of which have drawn criticism from opponents who see them as vanity ventures rather than necessary upgrades.

During the C‑SPAN segment, Trump began promoting the redesigned area around Abraham Lincoln's statue but seemed to lose his footing mid-sentence.

'We've got a promenade at the Lincoln Museum, at Lincoln. And you have to see this. This will be one of the most beautiful things,' he told reporters, before abruptly correcting himself with, 'The Lincoln Memorial.' He then added, 'It's going to be unbelievable.'

On its own, that sort of stumble might have passed as a minor on-camera flub. Politicians mangle names every day. But the clip was quickly posted on X, formerly Twitter, where critics seized on it as evidence of something more troubling. The phrase 'neurodegenerative ageing' began circulating alongside the video, with users sharing it as an example of what they claim is Trump's visible cognitive decline.

DONALD TRUMP HAS FALLEN ASLEEP AT THE NBA FINALS IN MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. pic.twitter.com/rFrW6c4cME — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 9, 2026

One account captioned the footage: 'Dementia J. Trump doesn't remember what the Lincoln Memorial is called.' Another user wrote simply: 'He's demented and feeble.' A third viewer, taking a more clinical tone, described the segment as 'a high-definition timeline of a 79-year-old brain experiencing neurodegenerative aging.'

There is, it should be said, no medical confirmation that Trump is suffering from dementia or any other neurodegenerative condition, and no independent assessment was provided by the White House in response to Monday's broadcast. For now, those who claim to diagnose him from a few seconds of video are offering opinion rather than evidence, and their assessments need to be treated with caution.

Donald Trump Clip Fuels Online 'Dementia Watch'

The C‑SPAN appearance slotted neatly into a narrative that Trump's opponents have been building for some time. One X user posted: 'Dementia Watch Trump is not well.' Another added: 'Trump glitches again and forgets it's the Lincoln Memorial,' while someone else joked that 'Grandpa still ain't anywhere near sharp even after his Knicks nap,' a reference to footage that appeared to show the president nodding off during the game.

The criticisms did not come from a single viral post but from a cascade of near-synchronised reactions, the kind of online pile-on that now trails high-profile politicians almost as a matter of routine. Yet the repetition gives it a drumbeat quality.

'There he goes again. He can't remember the right name. Yesterday, he couldn't remember the Washington Monument. Today, it's the Lincoln Memorial,' another viewer wrote, implying a broader pattern of forgetfulness. That earlier Washington Monument claim was not detailed in the C‑SPAN report, and remains unverified in this context.

"President Donald Trump uses a lot of fictional statistics. He usually deploys them with a breezy confidence. At an event in Wisconsin on Friday, though, he made a statistical claim that sounded so clearly dubious that he wondered aloud where it had come from," writes CNN's… — CNN (@CNN) June 7, 2026

Supporters of the president did not feature prominently in the immediate wave of reaction captured by the shared clip. Nor did the White House or Trump's team issue an on-the-record defence of his performance at JFK, at least not within the material broadcast or reposted. In the absence of an official health update, speculation has simply filled the vacuum.

Trump's Knicks Reception and Shaky Spin

The C-SPAN interview also captured a different sort of dissonance around Trump, this time about his perception of public approval. Asked about his reception at Madison Square Garden, he painted a glowing picture of how the crowd greeted him when he appeared on the Jumbotron.

Read more Trump's Brain Gaffe Sparks Intense Mental Cognition Debate Ahead of Medical Exam Trump's Brain Gaffe Sparks Intense Mental Cognition Debate Ahead of Medical Exam

'I thought great. I mean, I thought it was amazing, actually. You mean, where they had the camera on me?' he said. He went on: 'I thought it was very good. It was certainly amazing. It was, it was, I think, mostly cheers. It was, it was loud, and it was very enthusiastic.'

Yet in arena footage shared separately online, loud boos can be heard ringing out when Trump's image appears on the big screen. The mood appears to shift only when the camera cuts away to Knicks star Jalen Brunson, at which point the noise in the building turns clearly to cheers. The contrast between the sound on the night and the president's description of it has only fed into the idea, pushed by his detractors, that his grip on reality is looser than it once was.

None of that proves cognitive decline. It may simply show a politician doing what politicians have always done, insisting that crowds adore them when the recording suggests something murkier. Still, when the same interview also contains a jarring stumble over the name of one of America's most famous monuments, doubts about how sharply Trump is ageing are unlikely to fade.