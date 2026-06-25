A supporter of President Donald Trump attending a major patriotic celebration in Washington, DC, said on Wednesday that he hoped to see Barron Trump become 'King of America' ahead of the United States' preparation to mark the 250th anniversary of its independence from British rule and rejection of monarchy.

The news came during the launch of the Great American State Fair on the National Mall, part of a programme of events tied to the country's 250th birthday celebrations. The anniversary commemorates the founding of the United States in 1776, when the nation's founders broke from the British Crown and established a constitutional republic rather than a hereditary monarchy.

The comment emerged during an interview conducted by conservative outlet Right Side Broadcasting Network. Speaking at the event, a 66-year-old Trump supporter initially expressed hope that Barron Trump would one day become president before abruptly revising his statement.

'My dream is, I'm 66 now... I hope that on my way out, the last thing I witness in this country is President Barron Trump,' the man said.

Moments later, he corrected himself.

'No, forget it, King Barron Trump. King Barron Trump.'

'King Barron Trump' Under Fire

Social media users reacted with a mixture of disbelief after footage of the exchange circulated online.

Seen in line at tonight’s Trump rally:



My dream, I’m 66 now — I hope that on my way out, the last great thing I witness in this country is President Barron Trump. 👀 pic.twitter.com/QPzxfnH4e4 — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) June 24, 2026

Several questioned why Barron Trump, who has largely remained outside public political life, was being discussed as a future national leader at all. 'Besides being a Trump, why does this guy think Baron is qualified?' one user wrote on X. 'This type of loyalty to a family that doesn't care about you seems odd to me.'

Others focused on the monarchy reference itself.

'Wow! That guy didn't just drink the Trump Kool-Aid. He gave himself a colonic with it,' another user posted.

Barron Trump has generally maintained a lower profile than many members of his family. So far, he has expressed interest in elected office or public leadership.

The Freedom 250 Event

The comment emerged during President Trump's Freedom 250 celebrations, which launched a year-long programme marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

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Held on Washington's National Mall, the event featured military bands, stealth bomber flyovers, live music, and a speech from Trump. The president used the occasion to celebrate the nation's history and its break from British rule nearly 250 years ago.

Before appearing on stage, Trump promoted the rally on social media, calling himself the world's 'Number One Attraction' and claiming he drew bigger crowds than Elvis Presley at the height of his fame.

Attendance, however, became part of the story. Reports from the event noted that large sections of the National Mall remained empty despite extensive preparations for spectators.

The celebrations also faced last-minute disruptions. Musicians, including Young MC, Martina McBride, and the Commodores, reportedly withdrew after concerns that the event had become too political. Their spots were filled by other performers, including country singer Alexis Wilkins, the longtime girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel.

Donald Trump said he may replace performances at his “Freedom 250” celebration with a rally after several artists reportedly pulled out.



Trump claimed he draws bigger crowds than Elvis Presley and called himself the world’s “Number One Attraction.” pic.twitter.com/AGlflfoDwU — euronews (@euronews) June 1, 2026

Among those in attendance were Karen and Brian Ontrap, who travelled more than 500 miles from Ohio with their children. Speaking before Trump's address, Karen said the family supported the president '100%.'

The History Behind Freedom 250

Freedom 250 is the Trump administration's branding for the United States' 250th anniversary, which will be celebrated on 4 July 2026. The anniversary marks 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776, when the American colonies formally broke away from British rule.

The celebration is built around the idea that America gained its freedom from a monarchy and established a government based on elected representatives rather than hereditary rulers.

Before independence, the 13 American colonies were controlled by Britain and ultimately answered to King George III. While colonists had local governments, Britain controlled major issues such as taxes, trade, and military affairs. Tensions grew after Britain introduced new taxes following the Seven Years' War. Many colonists argued they were being taxed without representation because they had no elected members in Parliament.

At first, most colonists did not want independence. They wanted more control over their own affairs while remaining part of the British Empire. That changed as tensions worsened and fighting broke out in 1775.

On 4 July 1776, the colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence, officially breaking away from Britain and rejecting rule by a monarch.

With crucial support from France, the Americans eventually defeated British forces. Britain formally recognised the United States as an independent country in 1783 through the Treaty of Paris.

Why The 'King Barron' Comment is Ironic

The entire American Revolution was, in part, a rejection of hereditary rule.

The Founding Fathers deliberately created a republic with elected leaders rather than a monarchy. The Declaration of Independence itself was effectively a list of grievances against King George III and the idea that political power should rest in a royal family.

For critics, the comment stands out as it was made during celebrations marking America's 250th anniversary, an event commemorating the moment when the colonies rejected rule by a king.