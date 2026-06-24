Josh Hokit has refused to apologise for his controversial remark about Michelle Obama following his victory at UFC Freedom 250, insisting in an interview released on 23 June that he viewed the comment as a compliment rather than an insult.

The undefeated heavyweight made the remarks after his win at the White House event in Washington, where he declared on a live broadcast that 'Michelle Obama is a man' before asking viewers, 'Am I right, America?'

The news came after widespread criticism of Hokit's post-fight comments, including a public rebuke from UFC chief executive Dana White. While the fighter's statement quickly became one of the most discussed moments of the event, attention has now shifted to his refusal to retract it and the reasoning he has offered in defence.

Josh Hokit Stands By Michelle Obama Remark

Speaking to journalist Ariel Helwani in his first interview since the White House event, Hokit made clear that he had no intention of walking back the comment.

When challenged over the reaction it had generated, he maintained that his words had been misunderstood. Hokit argued that describing Michelle Obama as a man was intended as praise because, in his view, it reflected qualities such as resilience and the ability to overcome adversity.

'I thought I was giving her a compliment,' he said.

He expanded on that argument during the interview, suggesting that his interpretation was rooted in what he viewed as traditionally masculine characteristics. The explanation did little to soften the controversy, particularly given the reaction that followed his original statement during the UFC broadcast.

Hokit also framed the episode as an example of free expression in the United States. He said he saw the moment as an opportunity to demonstrate what he described as the strength of American free speech protections.

'I thought it was a perfect opportunity to show the world how great this country is with freedom of speech,' he said.

The fighter went further, claiming that making a similar statement elsewhere could carry far more serious consequences. He described the comment as a deliberate jab at political opponents and suggested that public outrage often depends on who is making the remark.

Throughout the interview, Hokit repeatedly signalled that he had no regrets.

'You'll never hear me backtrack from what I say,' he said.

Dana White Rejects Josh Hokit's Explanation

Not everyone associated with the UFC accepted Hokit's defence.

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Dana White publicly criticised the comments, first describing them as 'nasty' and 'nonsense' before later calling them 'disgusting.' While White reiterated his support for free speech, he drew a distinction between the right to express an opinion and making what he characterised as false personal attacks.

'I understand that the Obamas are public figures, but I'm completely against saying nasty and false things about people's families,' White wrote.

The White House took a different approach. Asked about the controversy, spokesman Steven Cheung avoided addressing the substance of Hokit's remarks altogether, saying only that the fighter had delivered a strong performance in the cage.

Hokit said neither White nor UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell had contacted him privately regarding the incident. He interpreted that lack of direct communication as evidence that the matter was not viewed internally as seriously as public criticism might suggest.

Hokit on Backlash Online

The heavyweight also dismissed outside condemnation. Reflecting on the backlash, he argued that many of the people criticising him had not been present during difficult periods of his life and therefore their opinions carried little weight.

One of the more revealing moments came when Hokit compared the UFC environment with professional American football. Recalling his brief spell on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad, he acknowledged that making a similar comment in the NFL could have affected his employment prospects.

'If I would have said that in the NFL, I don't have a job anymore,' he said.

The controversy continues to overshadow a significant night for Hokit, who improved his professional record to 10-0 with a second-round stoppage victory over Derrick Lewis in front of President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House.