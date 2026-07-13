Police investigating the death of former Conservative minister and Reform UK spokesperson Ann Widdecombe have urged the public and political figures to avoid speculation about the motive behind her killing, warning that unverified claims could hinder the investigation and cause additional distress to her family.

The appeal came as detectives continued inquiries into the death of Widdecombe, 78, who was found with serious injuries at her home in Haytor Vale on Dartmoor, Devon. A 28-year-old white British man was arrested in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on suspicion of murder, and police have confirmed that no other suspects are currently being sought.

Devon and Cornwall Police said there was currently no evidence to suggest the killing was linked to terrorism or political motives, despite growing speculation on social media and comments from some political figures.

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Police Appeal for Restraint

Investigators stressed that they remain open-minded about the circumstances surrounding Widdecombe's death but cautioned against concluding before the inquiry is complete.

According to police, public speculation risks complicating the investigation by influencing potential witnesses and spreading misinformation. Officers also said unsubstantiated claims could add to the distress experienced by Widdecombe's relatives and friends as they come to terms with her death.

Former Greater Manchester Police chief Sir Peter Fahy was among those urging caution, warning that premature commentary could interfere with the investigative process and undermine efforts to establish the facts.

The warning follows widespread discussion online after Reform UK leader Nigel Farage suggested the killing may have been politically motivated. Police have repeatedly said they have found no evidence supporting that theory at this stage.

Investigation Continues

Detectives believe Widdecombe was killed on Wednesday afternoon and have been working to establish a detailed timeline of events.

The former minister was discovered at her home in rural Devon with what police described as serious injuries. Authorities launched a murder investigation shortly afterwards and conducted searches at multiple locations connected to the case.

The arrest of the 28-year-old suspect in Rotherham represented a major development in the inquiry. Counter Terror Policing officers assisted with the operation, although police stressed that the involvement of specialist officers does not indicate a terrorist connection and reflected operational support arrangements.

Officers have also confirmed that a second individual arrested earlier in the investigation was released without charge and eliminated from their inquiries.

Tributes Continue

Widdecombe remained one of Britain's most recognisable political figures long after leaving Parliament. She served as Conservative MP for Maidstone and The Weald from 1987 until 2010 and later became a prominent supporter of Brexit and a spokesperson for Reform UK.

Tributes have continued to emerge from across the political spectrum, with colleagues describing her as a determined campaigner who never hesitated to defend her beliefs. Her death has also renewed discussions about the safety of public figures following the murders of MPs Jo Cox in 2016 and Sir David Amess in 2021.

As investigators continue their work, police have reiterated a simple message: allow the evidence to guide the inquiry. Until more facts are established, officers say speculation serves no useful purpose and risks distracting from efforts to determine exactly what happened to one of Britain's most well-known political figures.