Anti-monarchy campaign group Republic staged a protest inside Buckingham Palace's Throne Room on Monday, unfurling a large banner featuring Prince Andrew alongside the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The banner, held up by two activists, displayed the message: 'What did you know?' The slogan refers to long-standing questions surrounding Prince Andrew's friendship with Epstein and what senior members of the Royal Family knew about the allegations against the Duke of York before he was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages.

The protest comes as US authorities continue efforts to interview families of Epstein's victims. Republic has also been pursuing the possibility of a private prosecution against Prince Andrew and has repeatedly called for greater transparency from Buckingham Palace over the scandal.

Republic Says Questions 'Won't Go Away'

Republic's chief executive, Graham Smith, said the protest was intended to bring unanswered questions directly to the symbolic centre of the monarchy.

'Republic activists have taken questions about Andrew to the heart of the royal household, the symbolic home of the monarchy.'

Smith also questioned what King Charles III and the Prince of Wales knew about the allegations against Prince Andrew.

'This question isn't going away. It is simply not believable to think that Charles and William weren't briefed years ago about the numerous allegations against Andrew.'

He added that security services, police and government officials would likely have raised concerns with the Palace because of the potential risks posed by Andrew's association with Epstein.

'Security services, police and government would have had concerns about Andrew's behaviour, and would have briefed the palace. Not least because of the potential threat to national security and the risk of blackmail.'

Calls for Greater Royal Transparency

The protest coincides with renewed calls for greater transparency surrounding the Royal Family.

Green Party MP Sian Berry is expected to raise the issue of royal secrecy in Parliament this week, urging ministers to end the monarchy's exemption from Freedom of Information legislation.

Smith argued that further scrutiny of the Palace is needed.

'We need full disclosure from the palace, and as they refuse to speak up the government must take action. This is why it's so important that Green MP Sian Berry is this week calling for reform of freedom of information rules to end royal secrecy.'

Why Republic Staged the Protest

Republic is a UK campaign group that advocates replacing the monarchy with an elected head of state. The organisation has organised a number of high-profile demonstrations at royal events in recent years, arguing that the institution lacks accountability and transparency.

The group said Monday's action was designed to keep attention on Prince Andrew's links to Epstein and what it describes as unanswered questions surrounding the Palace's handling of the controversy.

Smith said the campaign would continue.

'Republic will not rest until these questions are answered, the protests will not stop until the monarchy is gone. The monarchy survives on secrecy, and that secrecy has to stop.'