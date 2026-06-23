Police Scotland has called for community solidarity as investigations continue into a series of attacks in Edinburgh allegedly carried out by Lewis Hawkes.

Superintendent Neil Wilson, of Police Scotland's Edinburgh Local Policing Division, has encouraged members of the public to work together while inquiries into the wider circumstances surrounding the attacks remain ongoing.

In an update issued by the force, Supt Wilson urged residents to make use of the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP), where members of the public can submit potentially valuable information directly to investigators, including dashcam, CCTV and doorbell camera footage.

Police also confirmed that officers will continue examining all available evidence while urging the public to remain vigilant.

Suspicion of Anti-Muslim Motivation

Assistant Chief Constable Catriona Paton previously stated that 'there is no place for racism or faith-based hate in a Scotland which is at its best when we stand together,' as investigators believe the attacks may have been motivated by anti-Muslim hatred.

Supt Wilson reaffirmed the force's support for affected communities, saying: 'I would urge everyone to continue to work together and ensure no person or group in Scotland feels marginalised or isolated.'

Police Scotland has increased engagement with affected faith groups and local organisations in the aftermath of the incident. Officers have also maintained a visible presence across Edinburgh while investigations continue.

The Aftermath of the Lewis Hawkes' Terrorist Attacks

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Police Scotland charged 36-year-old Lewis Hawkes with five counts of attempted murder, one for assault and robbery, and two each for breach of the peace and culpable and reckless conduct.

The attacks allegedly took place across the Scottish capital on 19 June.

Five men were injured, three of whom were taken to hospital. Fortunately, none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

Hawkes appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, where he made no plea and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance in eight days.

Meanwhile, concerns remain within the Muslim community after authorities reported that the attacks may have targeted victims because of their perceived religious identity.

Supt Wilson said: 'We recognise the concerns felt within all communities, including those who experienced and witnessed these horrific attacks, and we understand concerns may be heightened at this time.'

Scottish First Minister John Swinney has also met with community representatives and described those affected as being 'deeply traumatised.' He further stressed the importance of Edinburgh's Muslim community during the ongoing investigation.

Investigation Continues

As investigations continue after the Edinburgh attacks, members of the public are encouraged to come forward with anything from CCTV and dashcam footage to videos captured on smartphones.

Although police have stated there is currently no evidence of a wider threat, concerns remain understandable within the community. Counter Terrorism Policing Scotland continues to assess evidence relating to the alleged anti-Muslim motivation behind the attacks.

For Edinburgh residents, the focus is now on unity, supporting affected communities and helping the city recover from the violence.

That message was echoed by Supt Wilson, who said: 'It is important that all communities across Scotland feel supported, protected and able to go about their daily lives without fear of hatred or intimidation.'