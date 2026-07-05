A 22-year-old passenger has died at the roadside after a reported 'row on a bus' on the N9 Heathrow Airport service ended in a stabbing in west London.

Police named the victim as local resident Haruun Hassan. He was found with serious stab wounds on the pavement at the junction of Bath Road and Great South West Road in Hounslow shortly before 1.50am on 30 June. London Ambulance Service medics treated him in the street and attempted to resuscitate him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were first called at 1.47am to reports of a stabbing linked to an incident on the N9 night bus, which had stopped close to the junction. A murder investigation was launched by the Metropolitan Police after Haruun's death. The force said a man and a woman, both aged 21, have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the Bath Road stabbing and remain in custody while enquiries continue.

Police said the incident appears to have moved from a reported argument on the bus out into the street. They arrived on Bath Road near Great South West Road to find Haruun suffering from serious stab wounds beside the N9.

Read more Hounslow Bus Stabbing: 22-Year-Old Man Killed After Argument, Detectives Launch Murder Investigation Hounslow Bus Stabbing: 22-Year-Old Man Killed After Argument, Detectives Launch Murder Investigation

Night Bus Passengers See Roadside Treatment

Eyewitnesses described the moments after the stabbing as medics tried to save Haruun at the roadside.

Residents reported seeing three men near the bus stop, two of them running and one lagging behind and appearing injured.

One neighbour, Kornelia Smok, 29, said she saw a man clutching his midriff and struggling to stay upright. She described him as bleeding from his stomach area and collapsing onto the ground before managing to stand again, only to fall a second time as help arrived. A man believed to be a paramedic then started chest compressions in the street.

Another witness, 73-year-old Kiran Hair, said she heard raised voices outside and looked out to see the N9 bus already pulled over with a small group gathered nearby.

'There were two to three people outside the bus,' she told reporters. 'I don't know if they were friends or not but one of them looked injured, he was dragging himself along the fence as he tried to walk along the pavement.'

By morning, the junction of Bath Road and Great South West Road was cordoned off. A large white forensic tent was put up on the pavement, yellow evidence markers were placed along the street and the N9 bus was sealed behind police tape while specialist officers examined it.

Detectives Probe Reported 'Row On Bus'

The Metropolitan Police said Haruun, who lived locally, had been on the N9 Heathrow Airport service shortly before his death and referred to reports of 'a row on a bus' before the stabbing.

Detectives believe there were 'a number of people on the bus' at the time and that key witnesses may still not have spoken to officers.

Friends have begun sharing Haruun's picture and tributes online, although police have not released further personal details.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Waller, leading the investigation for the Met's Specialist Crime Command, has appealed for anyone who was on the N9 or in the area at the time to come forward.

'Our thoughts remain with Haruun's family during this tremendously difficult time,' DCI Waller said in a statement released by the Metropolitan Police. 'Our investigation is progressing and we have made two arrests, with those people now in custody. We continue to ask any witnesses or anyone with information about what happened to Haruun that night to please contact us as soon as possible.'

Officers said Haruun's next of kin are being supported by specialist family liaison officers.

The force said 'urgent lines of enquiry' were under way, including forensic work on the N9 bus and around the Bath Road cordon, as well as analysis of CCTV and body-worn video. Detectives are working to trace everyone who was on the bus at the time of the reported row, including those who may have stepped off before the stabbing.

The arrests of the 21-year-old man and woman are a development in the inquiry but do not conclude it. The Met has not said whether officers are seeking anyone else in connection with Haruun's killing or what led to the confrontation on the bus.

Anyone who saw what took place on the N9, or on Bath Road near Great South West Road in the early hours of 30 June, is being asked to contact the Metropolitan Police incident room or call Crimestoppers anonymously.