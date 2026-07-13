Counter-terrorism police have taken over the investigation into the suspected murder of former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe after officers said new evidence had emerged. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood confirmed on Monday that counter-terrorism officers are now leading the inquiry into Widdecombe's death.

Widdecombe, 78, was found dead at her home in Haytor, Devon, on Thursday after sustaining what police described as serious injuries.

A 28-year-old white British man from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, was initially arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday. He has now been re-arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Mahmood said her thoughts remained with Widdecombe's family and friends, and that she would update the House of Commons on the investigation.

'Multiple Lines of Enquiry'

Laurence Taylor, head of National Counter Terrorism Policing, said the change followed 'new information and evidence' uncovered during what officers described as a complex and fast-moving investigation.

'We are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to establish the motivation for this attack,' Taylor said.

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He added that counter-terrorism officers would now use their specialist capabilities to progress the case as quickly as possible. Police have urged anyone with information to come forward and have asked the public to avoid speculation while the motive remains under investigation.

CCTV Reported Before Suspect's Arrest

The announcement came after CCTV footage reportedly showed the suspect getting into a red car in Rotherham hours before Widdecombe is believed to have been attacked in Devon. The footage, time-stamped on Wednesday morning, reportedly showed a man wearing a white shirt and shorts, with a long object appearing to protrude from his shorts pocket.

Rotherham is around 270 miles from Haytor, a journey of roughly four and a half hours by car. Police vehicles and forensic teams were later seen outside a property in the area believed to be connected to the investigation.

Shock Across British Politics

Widdecombe's death has sent shock waves through British politics.

She served as a Conservative MP from 1987 to 2010 and held ministerial roles under John Major's government, including prisons minister. Known for her forceful debating style and socially conservative views, she remained a familiar public figure long after leaving the House of Commons.

She later appeared on 'Strictly Come Dancing' and 'Celebrity Big Brother,' before returning to politics through the Brexit Party and later Reform UK. At the time of her death, she was still regularly appearing in the media as a political commentator and party spokeswoman.

Motive Still Under Investigation

Police have not released a cause of death and have not named the suspect because he has not been charged. Earlier in the investigation, Devon and Cornwall Police said there was no indication that the killing was politically motivated or terror-related. The decision to hand the case to counter-terrorism officers now marks a significant shift.

However, investigators have not concluded why Widdecombe was targeted. For now, the case remains both a murder investigation and a developing counter-terrorism inquiry centred on the death of a politician whose career spanned Westminster, television and Britain's long-running arguments over Europe, faith and immigration.