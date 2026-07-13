The murder investigation into former Conservative minister and Reform UK figure Ann Widdecombe has escalated significantly, with specialist counter-terrorism officers now spearheading the inquiry following the re-arrest of a 28-year-old suspect on terror-related offences.

According to UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, the investigation is now 'following new information and evidence' after the British man was arrested on Saturday in South Yorkshire, England.

The statement released by the Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that the Counter Terrorism Policing North East and South Yorkshire Police made the arrest.

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On Monday, the Counter Terrorism Policing stated that their investigation has produced new evidence that the man has been re-arrested on terrorism charges. 'The man in custody has since been re-arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism,' the statement said. Authorities are now working to establish whether the attack was driven by a political or ideological motive.

Investigation Takes New Direction

The announcement indicates a major shift from the early stages of the investigation, when Devon and Cornwall Police said there was no indication the killing was linked to terrorism. Counter Terrorism Policing South East is now leading the inquiry after investigators uncovered new evidence, and police stressed that several lines of investigation remain open as they work to determine the suspect's motive and whether anyone else was involved.

Widdicombe, who was last seen during an interview on TalkTV last Wednesday, was found dead at her home in Haytor, on Dartmoor, on 9 July, with serious injuries after emergency services were called to the property. Investigators believe the fatal attack happened the previous day, although officers have not publicly disclosed the precise circumstances surrounding her death.

The British suspect was arrested in South Yorkshire, more than 200 miles from Widdecombe's Devon home. Police had earlier detained another man during the investigation, but he was released without charge and is no longer considered connected to the case. The latest arrest remains the detectives' central focus as forensic work and witness enquiries continue.

Behind Counter-Terror Police's Involvement

Counter Terrorism Policing said the investigation changed after officers obtained new information that warranted specialist involvement. The suspect has now been re-arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, although police have not revealed what evidence prompted the move. Investigators have said they are carefully examining the suspect's background, movements and possible motivations before drawing conclusions.

Laurence Taylor, Head of National Counter Terrorism Policing, said officers are pursuing multiple lines of inquiry to understand exactly why the attack happened. Police have appealed for anyone with information about the suspect's movements to come forward while warning against speculation that could interfere with the investigation. No further arrests have been announced as of writing.

Political Impact and Ongoing Enquiries

Widdecombe served as a Conservative MP from 1987 until 2010, before joining the Brexit Party and later Reform UK. Known for her outspoken views on immigration, Brexit and social issues, she remained active in public debate long after leaving Westminster. Her death has prompted tributes from across the political spectrum, while Reform UK has reportedly increased security for senior figures as the investigation continues.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage have both paid their respects, highlighting her reputation as a 'formidable' debater who remained dedicated to her constituents and causes until the end. In response to the heightened nature of the investigation, security measures for senior political figures have reportedly been strengthened.

Police have emphasised that the investigation is still at an early stage and that the terrorism-related arrest does not mean charges have been filed. Detectives continue to gather evidence, examine forensic material and interview witnesses before making any decisions on prosecution. As the counter-terrorism investigation unfolds, the focus remains on the suspect's background and the search for a definitive motive, with police appealing for any further information from the public.