A major incident has been declared in North Wales after a large wildfire broke out on Conwy Mountain, blanketing nearby communities in thick smoke and prompting the precautionary evacuation of some residents. Emergency services have urged people to keep doors and windows closed if smoke enters their homes and to seek medical advice if they experience breathing difficulties.

The blaze began near Sychnant Pass during the early hours of Sunday and spread across rough, dry terrain as strong winds fuelled the flames. Firefighters from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service are working alongside police and specialist wildfire teams to protect homes, infrastructure and environmentally sensitive areas, while officers oversee evacuations in communities including Capelulo and Dwygyfylchi. Police have also closed roads around the affected area.

Emergency officials said crews were expected to remain at the scene for some time because of the size of the fire, difficult mountain terrain and ongoing hot, dry weather. The blaze comes as fire chiefs warn Britain is facing some of its highest wildfire risks of the summer.

Residents Forced to Leave Their Homes

Among those evacuated were Michelle and Ben Campbell, who fled their home in Capelulo with their three young sons after a neighbour alerted them to the approaching fire shortly after 5am. The family said the flames came within about 200 metres of their driveway before they reached safety.

Drone footage released by North Wales Fire and Rescue Service showed thick smoke rising above Conwy Mountain as crews worked to contain the blaze. Firefighters have drawn water directly from nearby rivers while tackling the fire across steep and difficult terrain.

🚨 NEW: A wildfire has broken out in North Wales following the latest heatwave



A major incident has been declared pic.twitter.com/X00MSDfMob — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 12, 2026

Resident Rita Raweily, who was woken by her dog barking after smelling smoke, later helped neighbours affected by the evacuation as residents waited for permission to return to their homes.

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Britain's Elevated Wildfire Risk

The Conwy fire is one of several major wildfires currently affecting Britain. North Wales Fire and Rescue Service is also responding to fires on Halkyn Mountain in Flintshire and at Braichmelyn near Bethesda.

Dave Swallow, wildfire tactical adviser for the National Fire Chiefs Council, said firefighters were already dealing with around 19 wildfires across England and Wales after weeks of hot, dry weather. After weeks of unusually dry conditions, Natural England's Fire Severity Index forecasts 'exceptional' wildfire conditions across large parts of England later this week, the highest level on its five-point scale.

"The risk is extremely high."



Dave Swallow of @NFCC_FireChiefs says fire services are currently dealing with 19 wildfires in England and Wales, and the number is expected to "increase dramatically" in the next week due to hot, dry, windy weather.



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Swallow warned that prolonged dry weather combined with strengthening winds meant fires could spread rapidly. He also reminded the public that almost all UK wildfires are caused by human activity.

Heatwave Continues Across Britain

The UK Health Security Agency has extended amber and yellow heat-health alerts across several English regions, warning that prolonged hot weather could increase health risks for vulnerable people and place additional pressure on health services.

The Conwy wildfire comes as firefighters across Europe continue responding to major blazes during the same period of hot, dry weather. In Spain, emergency crews are continuing to battle a deadly wildfire in Almería that has claimed at least 12 lives.

Emergency services said crews were expected to remain on Conwy Mountain while firefighters continued working to contain the blaze. Authorities again urged people to avoid lighting fires outdoors, stay away from affected areas and report any signs of smoke immediately.