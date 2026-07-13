Rachel Burden's Sunday edition of 'BBC Breakfast' has been axed as part of the BBC's £80 million savings drive, with the presenter confirming she is stepping away from the programme after more than a decade on the sofa.

Her exit, announced just weeks before Sunday episodes are due to end, has prompted questions from viewers over which other programmes will be affected by the corporation's schedule changes.

Her departure has also drawn attention to the BBC's wider restructuring plans, with several television and radio programmes set to be cancelled or reshaped as part of the broadcaster's cost-cutting measures. The changes form part of the BBC's £80 million savings programme.

Rachel Burden Says Goodbye to BBC Breakfast

Burden, 51, announced the news in an emotional Instagram post after presenting her final Sunday edition of the flagship breakfast programme. Reflecting on her 11 years with the show, she thanked the production team, her fellow presenters and viewers who tuned in each weekend.

'This is my last Sunday on the @bbcbreakfast sofa before the schedule changes in September,' Burden wrote. 'No complaints there, we have to cut our cloth.' She also expressed gratitude to colleagues who had worked overnight shifts to bring the programme to air every weekend.

Burden joined 'BBC Breakfast' in 2015 as one of the programme's stand-in presenters and became a familiar face to audiences alongside colleagues including Roger Johnson and Ben Thompson.

Over the years, she balanced her television role with her work on BBC Radio 5 Live, earning praise for her calm and authoritative presenting style.

Her departure is directly linked to changes announced by the BBC as part of a broader effort to reduce spending across its news division. Beginning in September, 'BBC Breakfast' will no longer air on Sunday mornings, eliminating the edition Burden regularly presented.

The corporation has said the changes form part of an £80 million savings programme designed to reshape its news output while reducing costs.

BBC Shows Facing The Axe Or A Revamp

The schedule overhaul extends beyond 'BBC Breakfast'. The BBC has announced that several television and radio programmes will either be cancelled or restructured as part of its wider cost-saving strategy.

Among the programmes affected are 'The World Tonight', which is ending after more than five decades on air, 'Midnight News' which is being discontinued as part of the overnight news restructure, and 'Money Box Live', which is ending under the latest savings plan.

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Other presenting roles and newsroom positions are also under review as the broadcaster works toward significant savings over the next two years.

The changes are part of a wider transformation taking place across BBC News under its long-term financial strategy.

According to the corporation, hundreds of jobs are expected to be affected as it streamlines operations and adapts to changing audience habits, with greater emphasis placed on digital news services alongside traditional television and radio broadcasts.

What's Next For Burden – And BBC Breakfast?

While Burden has not announced her next career move, her farewell message suggested she is embracing one immediate benefit of the schedule change. She jokingly told followers she was looking forward to a 'guaranteed Sunday lie-in', a remark that drew warm responses from viewers thanking her for years of weekend broadcasting.

For loyal 'BBC Breakfast' viewers, Burden's exit represents more than the departure of a familiar presenter. It also marks the beginning of a new chapter for the BBC, as one of its best-known news programmes adjusts to a reduced schedule amid changes across the corporation.

As the BBC reshapes its news output, Burden's departure has become one of the most visible examples of the broadcaster's schedule overhaul.