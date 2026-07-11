The investigation into the death of Ann Widdecombe has entered a new phase after police released a 26-year-old man who had been arrested on suspicion of murder, leaving detectives without a suspect as enquiries continue.

The former Conservative MP and Reform UK justice spokesperson, 78, was found dead with serious injuries at her home in Dartmoor, Devon, on Thursday. Devon and Cornwall Police said the man was no longer part of the investigation, while officers continued to examine the circumstances surrounding Widdecombe's death.

Police: Ann Widdecombe's Death Not Politically Motivated

Widdecombe was one of Britain's most recognisable political figures, serving as a Conservative MP for two decades before becoming a broadcaster and later returning to frontline politics as a prominent voice for Reform UK.

Police have said there is currently no indication that her death was politically motivated. Even so, the killing has reignited longstanding concerns over the safety of elected representatives following the murders of MPs Jo Cox in 2016 and Sir David Amess in 2021.

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman said investigators were moving quickly but stressed that the inquiry remained in its early stages.

'Our murder enquiry is in its early stages but moving at a significant pace. We are deploying all of the necessary resources to find out exactly what has happened,' he said.

A visible police presence remained outside Widdecombe's home on Saturday as forensic work continued. Authorities have urged the public to avoid drawing conclusions while officers establish exactly what happened.

Saturday's announcement that the only person arrested had been released marked a significant development in the case. Police did not identify the man and have not disclosed why he was released, beyond confirming he is no longer under investigation.

A Dangerous Time for UK Politicians

The absence of an identified suspect has only deepened public attention on the case. At present, investigators have not announced a motive, and officials continue to caution that speculation could hinder the inquiry.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the news as 'shocking', while Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said she was 'stunned' and had 'really struggled to find the words' after learning of Widdecombe's death.

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Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood echoed those appeals for restraint, describing the circumstances as 'extremely distressing' and asking the public to allow detectives to complete their work without interference.

Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, said it was too early to determine whether politics played any role in the killing. He acknowledged that investigators had not established a motive but argued that the wider climate had become increasingly dangerous for those in public life.

'We don't know what political motives are, whether they exist at all,' Farage said. 'Was it a burglary gone wrong? We just don't know.'

Farage added that he believed politicians now faced greater personal risks than in previous years, regardless of what investigators ultimately conclude about Widdecombe's death.

The comments inevitably revived discussion surrounding Farage's own security arrangements. Earlier this year, questions emerged over a £5 million gift from cryptocurrency billionaire Christopher Harborne, which Farage initially said was intended to fund his personal protection.

He later described the payment as unconditional, while Britain's Parliamentary Standards Commissioner continues to investigate whether parliamentary disclosure rules were followed.

Analysts say the investigation has reopened difficult conversations about whether threats against public officials have become a persistent feature of British political life, particularly as harassment increasingly occurs both online and during constituency engagements.