A guerrilla poster mocking Elon Musk's short-lived trillionaire status appeared at a London bus shelter, reigniting criticism of the billionaire's wealth.

The advert, spotted at Nutfield Close, reads: 'If you have a trillion dollars in a world where children are starving, you're not a visionary, you're just a c**t.'

The image was shared on Instagram by the account @everyonehateselon_, alongside the caption: 'Imagine having enough wealth to end world hunger 166 times over but choosing not to.' At the time of writing, the post had received more than 114,000 likes.

Poster References Ongoing Global Hunger Crisis

The stunt comes as global hunger remains at alarming levels.

According to the World Food Programme's (WFP) 2026 Global Outlook: Mid-year Update, around 266 million people across food crisis countries are expected to face acute hunger throughout 2026, driven by conflict, economic shocks and climate-related risks. The UN agency warned humanitarian needs continue to outpace available funding and called for greater international investment in proven solutions to tackle food insecurity.

The WFP also highlighted the growing problem of 'hidden hunger', where micronutrient deficiencies affect billions of people worldwide, weakening health systems, slowing economic growth and perpetuating cycles of poverty.

Poster Follows Musk's Brief Trillionaire Milestone

The timing of the protest was deliberate. Musk became the world's first trillionaire on 12 June 2026 following SpaceX's Nasdaq debut, with the company's public listing pushing his estimated net worth above $1 trillion (£780 billion).

The milestone proved short-lived. Less than two weeks later, a wider technology market sell-off and a sharp fall in SpaceX's share price reduced his estimated fortune to around $957 billion (£727 billion), according to Bloomberg. Despite the decline, Musk remains the world's richest person.

Reactions Split Between Backlash and Support

The Instagram post quickly divided opinion.

User swampfunkjunkie wrote: 'I'm old enough to remember when he said he'd end world hunger if someone showed him it could be done and they did and he didn't.'

Others criticised Musk personally, while supporters argued the entrepreneur has contributed significantly through taxes, job creation and technological innovation.

One supporter wrote that Musk had paid billions in taxes, while another pointed to the tens of thousands of jobs created by Tesla and SpaceX.

Not every comment was political. One user simply asked: 'Where can I buy this poster?'

Activists Revive 2021 World Hunger Challenge

The poster is not an official advertisement. It follows a series of unauthorised campaigns by UK activist group Everyone Hates Elon, which has installed parody posters at London bus stops and Underground stations since early 2025.

Previous campaigns have included a mock Tesla advert labelled 'The Swasticar' and another poster reading 'Elon Musk is a bellend, signed the UK.' Transport for London has previously confirmed such posters are unauthorised and removed once discovered.

IBTimes UK contacted the group via Instagram for comment.

A representative said the poster referenced Musk's widely publicised exchange with the UN World Food Programme in 2021.

'In 2021, Elon Musk told the UN's World Food Programme that if they gave him a plan to solve world hunger for $6 billion, he'd pay,' the group told IBTimes UK. 'So they gave him a plan. Fully costed. He never paid it. And since then he made over $700 billion and became the world's first trillionaire.'

The group was referring to Musk's public response after a UN official said around $6 billion could help address global hunger. Musk replied that he would sell Tesla stock if the WFP could demonstrate exactly how the money would solve the problem. The agency later published a detailed funding proposal outlining how the money could be used to help millions of people facing acute food insecurity. Musk did not fund that proposal, although he has since made charitable donations through other initiatives.

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

The campaign group added: 'He could fund that plan 166 times over. Instead he chooses not to.'

It said the stunt was intended to reignite debate over wealth inequality and called for higher taxes on ultra-wealthy individuals to fund food security and healthcare.

IBTimes UK also asked how the poster was installed. The group confirmed it had been 'put up without permission' and said it does not monitor how long individual posters remain in place before being removed.

A Debate That Isn't Going Away

While the poster's language is deliberately provocative, it taps into a broader debate about extreme wealth, philanthropy and global inequality.

According to the WFP, 266 million people across countries experiencing food crises are expected to face acute hunger in 2026. As humanitarian organisations continue calling for greater international support, campaigners say questions surrounding the responsibilities of the world's wealthiest individuals are unlikely to disappear anytime soon.