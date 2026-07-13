The prime suspect in the murder of former Conservative MP Ann Widdecombe has been caught on CCTV leaving his home in South Yorkshire and allegedly driving almost 300 miles to Devon before the 78-year-old was fatally attacked.

The latest developments have increased public interest in the case, but Devon and Cornwall Police have stressed there is no evidence the killing was politically motivated or linked to terrorism and urged the public not to speculate as the murder investigation continues.

According to reports, police believe Widdecombe was attacked at around 12.30pm on Wednesday, 8 July, at her home near Haytor on Dartmoor. Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man from South Yorkshire remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

CCTV Places Suspect On Long Journey Before Attack

According to investigators, CCTV evidence shows the suspect leaving his home in a red Vauxhall Corsa shortly before 8am on 8 July before travelling approximately 267 to 300 miles to Devon.

Footage of the suspect in the murder of Ann Widdecombe has been released, showing him leave his home early on Wednesday morning carrying a weapon, driving nearly 300 miles and killing the 78yr old lady.



And again police have reiterated "no political motivation"?



Seriously? https://t.co/U1qE6Ik7au pic.twitter.com/MoQtiBjAJF — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 12, 2026

Reports indicate the footage also shows the man with what has been described as a wooden stick or baton tucked into his shorts pocket before he entered the vehicle.

Police have not publicly released the footage but confirmed that CCTV forms a significant part of the investigation. Digital analysis and Ring doorbell footage from the area around Widdecombe's property helped detectives identify and trace the suspect.

The suspect was arrested during a police raid at his home in South Yorkshire on Saturday evening before being transported to Devon for questioning.

Read more Ann Widdecombe Death Puts UK Politicians on Edge After Suspect Is Released and Killer Remains at Large Ann Widdecombe Death Puts UK Politicians on Edge After Suspect Is Released and Killer Remains at Large

Police Reject Political Motive

Despite Widdecombe's decades in public life, detectives have repeatedly ruled out political or terrorist motivations.

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman previously said investigators had found nothing to suggest the former politician was targeted because of her political career or public profile.

Police have instead described the inquiry as focusing on the circumstances surrounding the attack while continuing to gather forensic, CCTV, and witness evidence. Officers are appealing for anyone who travelled through the Haytor area or captured dashcam footage on 8 July to contact them.

Body Discovered A Day After Suspected Attack

According to reports, a domestic assistant discovered Widdecombe's body at her home, Widdecombe's Rest, at around 11.30pm on Thursday, 9 July.

Sources cited by several UK media outlets said she suffered severe blunt-force trauma to the head. Early reports suggested officers initially believed she had died following a fall before further examination led police to launch a murder investigation.

A 26-year-old man arrested in Newton Abbot on Friday was later released without charge after being eliminated from the inquiry.

Later, the investigation shifted to the South Yorkshire suspect, whom neighbours described as a quiet man living alone after the death of his father earlier this year.

Tributes Continue As Investigation Gathers Pace

Widdecombe, who served as a Conservative MP before later supporting Reform UK, was widely known for her outspoken views on immigration, law and order, and social policy. She also became a familiar television personality through programmes including Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother.

Hundreds of mourners have gathered in Devon to pay tribute, while political figures from across the spectrum have expressed condolences.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the investigation is progressing rapidly but reiterated that there is currently no evidence of political motivation for the murder. Detectives continue examining CCTV footage, forensic evidence, and witness accounts as the suspect remains in custody.