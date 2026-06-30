British journalists reporting from some of the world's most dangerous conflict zones could face an unexpected legal dilemma under a controversial new security bill, according to senior legal experts who warn the legislation may unintentionally criminalise routine newsgathering.

At the heart of the debate is the proposed UK terror bill journalists are watching closely. The legislation is designed to help the government crack down on hostile state-backed organisations, but critics say its wording could also place foreign correspondents, investigative reporters and even humanitarian workers at risk simply for speaking to the sources they rely on.

The Home Office insists legitimate journalism is protected. However, two independent reviewers of terrorism legislation, alongside press freedom organisations, argue the bill does not explicitly say so, leaving reporters vulnerable to legal uncertainty.

UK state threats bill could pull British journalists into terror prosecutions, experts worry. Home Office denies the bill would undermine the work of journalists. The department’s guidance suggests that journalists are protected https://t.co/NrU09UMgNG — Matthew Levitt (@Levitt_Matt) June 29, 2026

Why The Bill Has Sparked Alarm

The proposed UK terror bill would give ministers new powers to designate state-backed organisations as security threats, making it easier to target groups such as Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, or IRGC.

It would also introduce new offences for anyone who supports, assists or receives a 'material benefit' from a designated organisation. That phrase has become the centre of the controversy.

Unlike financial support, journalism depends on gathering information, often from people operating inside governments, armed groups or organisations accused of terrorism. Legal experts fear the bill's broad definition of 'material benefit', which includes information, could blur the line between legitimate reporting and criminal conduct.

Truly terrifying new state power to control what people say https://t.co/BTVhJ1TsCT not least here on X. pic.twitter.com/rhJTOKkwkO — Paul Lewis (@paullewismoney) June 30, 2026

Why Journalists Speak To Dangerous Sources

Conflict reporting rarely happens from a safe distance.

Whether covering wars in the Middle East, documenting alleged war crimes or investigating armed groups, reporters routinely speak to all sides of a conflict. Those conversations help verify claims, challenge propaganda and give the public a fuller picture of events on the ground.

Critics say that if journalists become afraid to contact these sources, public interest reporting could suffer. David Anderson, the former UK Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation, believes that risk is real.

'Foreign correspondents could also be affected. Indeed, on the face of it, they would be at risk of prosecution if they were to have contact of any kind with sources within designated bodies or their agents,' he warned in a briefing note.

UK journalists and NGOs risk terrorism prosecutions under new security bill



New UK national security legislation could criminalize journalists and NGO workers engaging with designated state-backed groups, with potential sentences of up to 14 years. Critics argue the bill's vague… — PiQ (@PiQMarkets) June 30, 2026

Legal Experts And Government Disagree

One of the biggest concerns is that the bill does not explicitly exempt journalists carrying out legitimate reporting.

Anderson said the legislation appeared to have been assembled too quickly.

'The bill seems to have been pulled together in a hurry, with mooted safeguards for NGOs and journalists largely absent from its text. That needs to be put right early this week, before the bill becomes law,' he said.

Jonathan Hall, the current Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation, has also urged ministers to amend the legislation by extending the existing 'reasonable excuse' defence to cover information obtained during lawful activities. The government has rejected that recommendation.

Instead, ministers argue information would only become a prohibited material benefit if it possessed an inherent value that enriched the recipient. They also maintain any prosecution would require the Attorney General's approval and would only proceed where it was in the public interest.

For critics, those assurances are not enough. They argue clear legal protection should appear in the legislation itself rather than relying on prosecutorial discretion.

Journalists Are Not The Only Ones Concerned

The implications may stretch beyond the newsroom.

Anderson pointed to Halo Trust, the international demining charity, as an example. He suggested organisations clearing landmines could face legal uncertainty if asking designated groups where explosives had been buried involved receiving information covered by the legislation.

Peacebuilding organisations that communicate with armed groups during negotiations could face similar questions. Critics say these examples show the bill may reach much further than its stated aim of targeting hostile state proxies.

Press Freedom Groups Demand Stronger Safeguards

News organisations have also called for Parliament to strengthen the legislation before it becomes law.

Dawn Alford, chief executive of the Society of Editors, said foreign correspondents and investigative journalists regularly engage with dangerous individuals to expose wrongdoing and keep the public informed.

She argued journalists should not have to depend on prosecutorial discretion to determine whether lawful reporting could later become a criminal offence.

Nik Williams, policy and campaigns officer at Index on Censorship, said the disagreement between independent legal reviewers and the Home Office was deeply concerning.

He warned that 'any well-intentioned but hastily drafted law that could chill or criminalise public interest journalism, from reporters working at great risk to themselves, threatens the very foundations of British democracy.'