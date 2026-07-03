A convicted Islamic State terrorist who slipped into Britain by small boat using a false identity has been jailed after biometric checks exposed his deception and linked him to a prior terrorism conviction in Germany.

Mohammed Yaseen, 35, crossed the English Channel in December 2025 posing as a Kuwaiti national under a fake name and date of birth before being placed in asylum accommodation at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Basingstoke. Fingerprint checks later revealed his true identity.

Winchester Crown Court heard Yaseen travelled to the UK after watching TikTok videos claiming Britain 'accepts everyone' and upholds human rights. He was sentenced to two years in prison after admitting attempting to enter the country without valid clearance.

False Identity Revealed by Fingerprints

Yaseen was aboard a small boat carrying around 80 migrants that was intercepted by Border Force in the English Channel on 13 December. After being taken to the Dover processing centre and then the Manston immigration facility in Kent, he gave immigration officials the name Mohammed Ashimiri, claimed to be a Kuwaiti national and gave a false date of birth.

He was later placed in asylum accommodation at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Basingstoke while his asylum claim was processed. Fingerprint checks later matched records held by German authorities, revealing his true identity, and Hampshire Police arrested him at the hotel on Christmas Eve.

Mr. Molloy said Yaseen told immigration officials he had left France because he disliked living conditions there and decided to come to Britain after watching TikTok videos claiming the UK accepted asylum seekers and respected human rights.

🚨NEW: A convicted terrorist who attended beheadings and public floggings in Iraq came to Britain on small boat after hearing on Tiktok that the UK "accepts everyone", a court has heard



[@DailyMail] — GB Politics (@GBPolitcs) July 2, 2026

We're literally importing ISIS terrorists and giving them free housing and health care in the name of being "welcoming."



Pathological empathy, civilizational suicide. pic.twitter.com/mks14yAI8N — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 2, 2026

German Terrorism Conviction

The court heard Yaseen travelled to Germany in 2014, where he made three asylum applications using different identities. In 2020, the Higher Regional Court in Düsseldorf sentenced him to four years and three months' imprisonment after convicting him of membership of the Islamic State group and participation in a terrorist organisation.

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Prosecutors said the conviction was based on evidence that Yaseen had attended public executions, stonings and floggings carried out by Islamic State and had been found in possession of a Kalashnikov rifle.

Although Germany later imposed a 20-year exclusion order, Yaseen was not deported to Iraq. He later travelled to France before crossing the English Channel to the UK.

Mr. Molloy told the court Yaseen posed a high public safety risk because of his involvement with Islamic State and his repeated use of false identities in asylum applications.

Judge Imposes Sentence

During the hearing, Yaseen required an Arabic interpreter. Defence barrister Katie Porter-Windley said she had been unable to communicate with him in English. Prosecutors, however, said police officers and prison staff had heard him speaking English before switching to Arabic when he realised officials were nearby.

Ms. Porter-Windley accepted Yaseen's previous terrorism conviction but argued his decision to enter the UK was unrelated to those offences and noted that he had not committed further offences after arriving in Britain.

Judge Parker added there was a strong likelihood Yaseen would be deported from the UK either before his sentence ended or upon its completion.