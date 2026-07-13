Devon and Cornwall Police say there is currently no evidence to suggest the suspected murder of former Conservative minister and Reform UK politician Ann Widdecombe was politically motivated or linked to terrorism after a 28-year-old man was arrested in South Yorkshire.

The suspect, described by police as a white British man, was arrested shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday at an address in Rotherham following a joint operation involving Devon and Cornwall Police, South Yorkshire Police and Counter Terrorism Policing North East. Officers said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation, while confirming that a 26-year-old man arrested on Friday had been released without charge and was no longer part of the inquiry.

Police also urged the public not to speculate about a possible motive, warning that online rumours could hinder enquiries and cause additional distress to Widdecombe's family.

Police Say No Evidence of Political or Terror Motive

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman confirmed during a press briefing that Counter Terrorism Policing North East assisted with Saturday night's arrest because of its specialist operational capabilities and not because detectives believed the investigation was terror-related.

Read more Ann Widdecombe Death Puts UK Politicians on Edge After Suspect Is Released and Killer Remains at Large Ann Widdecombe Death Puts UK Politicians on Edge After Suspect Is Released and Killer Remains at Large

Longman also said officers believed there was no threat to the public and confirmed detectives remained open-minded as they worked to establish a motive. The force said more than 120 submissions had already been received through its major incident public portal and urged anyone with relevant information, images or footage to come forward.

Armed Officers Arrested Suspect in Rotherham

The arrest took place almost 270 miles from Widdecombe's home in Haytor, Devon, where the 78-year-old was found dead on Thursday after suffering what police have described as serious injuries.

Neighbours in Rotherham told the BBC they saw armed officers arrive at the property on Saturday evening. One resident, Raed Astle, said he heard loud banging before officers entered the house and arrested a man.

Longman said residents in Haytor could expect to see an increased police presence in the coming weeks to provide reassurance. Police also said forensic officers remained at both the South Yorkshire property and Widdecombe's home while enquiries continued, with cordons expected to stay in place for several more days.

Longman reiterated that appeal, saying speculation about a possible motive could undermine the investigation and cause unnecessary distress to Widdecombe's family.

Tributes Continue as Murder Inquiry Progresses

Widdecombe served as Conservative MP for Maidstone between 1987 and 2010 and held ministerial roles under former Prime Minister Sir John Major before later joining the Brexit Party and Reform UK.

Tributes have continued from across the political spectrum. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described her death as a significant loss to public life, while Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch called her a 'fun and feisty' champion of her beliefs. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage described Widdecombe as a 'remarkable individual' and 'the fiercest defender of free speech'.

Around 40 mourners gathered near her home in Haytor on Sunday to lay flowers, where Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice said he had spoken to Widdecombe only days before her death and described the news as 'an absolute shock and horror'.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue working to establish the motive for Widdecombe's death.