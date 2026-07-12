A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murdering former MP Ann Widdecombe is being described by neighbours as a reclusive figure whose 'dad did everything for him', as police continue to investigate the killing at her remote Dartmoor home.

Widdecombe, 78, was found dead at her bungalow in Haytor, Devon, on Thursday morning, having suffered serious injuries. Devon and Cornwall Police believe she was attacked around midday on Wednesday and have launched a major murder inquiry focused on the period before and after that suspected assault.

The suspect was detained in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, roughly 270 miles from Widdecombe's home, in an operation involving Counter Terrorism Police North East and South Yorkshire Police acting on behalf of Devon and Cornwall officers. Detectives have confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

Neighbours Describe Quiet Suspect And Sudden Police Raid

Residents in the Kimberworth Park area of Rotherham woke on Sunday to find their quiet terraced street turned into a crime scene, with 'loads of unmarked police cars' arriving before officers went into one of the houses and established a cordon.

Courtney Foster, 25, who lives on the same road, told the Telegraph the arrested man was rarely seen outside.

'He rarely comes out of the house, his dad used to do everything for him and I don't know what he did for a living,' she said, adding that 'once his dad died he went a bit loopy.'

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Another neighbour described the forensic activity as chaotic, saying the number of officers made them feel 'quite sick'.

One resident said the man had lived at the address for at least a year; Foster noted police also took away his dog during what she called a loud, disruptive operation.

CCTV footage reportedly captured a young man leaving the same address at about 7am on Wednesday, driving south in a red car with what neighbours described as 'some kind of wooden stick' on the passenger side, a journey that takes around four hours to reach Haytor.

Police have not confirmed any link between that reported trip and their suspect, and it cannot be independently verified.

Police Push Back On Theories About Motive

Senior officers have moved to address speculation. At a press conference on Sunday, Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman said there was 'nothing to suggest' the killing was politically motivated or linked to terrorism, though detectives remained 'open-minded' about motive.

He confirmed the 28-year-old white British man was the only suspect being sought; a 26-year-old man arrested Friday evening has since been released.

Longman said the force had received more than 120 pieces of information from the public and urged anyone with information to come forward 'as a priority', while warning that speculation about why Widdecombe was targeted was 'unhelpful' for the inquiry and 'distressing' for her family.

Chief Constable James Vaughan said there had been an 'extraordinary response to a horrific murder of a very prominent public figure', and that the investigation had moved at 'lightning pace' over 48 hours. A heightened police presence will remain in Haytor for weeks.

Reform UK, Widdecombe's final political home, is reviewing recent emails sent to her and has increased security for its MPs. Nigel Farage, who travelled to Dartmoor to lay flowers, called the killing 'premeditated', though police have not endorsed that assessment.

Public Life And Legacy Of A Long-Serving MP

Widdecombe was a prominent and sometimes divisive figure in British public life for more than three decades. She served as Conservative MP for Maidstone for 23 years, held ministerial office under John Major, then later appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother, before joining the Brexit Party and becoming a senior figure in Reform UK.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called her death a 'significant loss', while Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said her 'heart is breaking' and remembered her as a 'very fun and feisty woman'.

Farage called her 'the fiercest defender of free speech', and shadow chancellor Mel Stride, whose constituency includes Haytor, remembered 'that twinkle in her eye'.

Peter Horrell, Widdecombe's driver for a decade, laid flowers outside her home and said she had 'never mentioned any fear' for her safety and loved living in the tiny village.