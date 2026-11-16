Estonia will close its three remaining road crossings with Russia from 1 December 2026, after its security service accused Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU, of ordering an attempted attack on a drone manufacturer. Eight Latvian nationals have been detained on suspicion of involvement in the plot.

Threod Systems, based in Viimsi, north of Tallinn, makes long-range reconnaissance and attack drones. The reported incident took place at the company on the morning of Saturday, 14 November.

Estonia's Internal Security Service, known as KAPO, said the operation was organised on GRU orders. The suspects allegedly tried to enter the property intending to set fire to the building and cause an explosion.

On X on Sunday, 15 November, Prime Minister Kristen Michal said heightened security measures and a swift response by law enforcement had thwarted the attempt. He described it as part of Russia's broader hybrid campaign against Europe.

On the night of 14 November, GRU-ordered sabotage attempt targeted Estonian defence company Threod Systems. Extensive damage was averted thanks to heightened security measures and a swift reaction by law enforcement. The attackers have been detained. This is part of Russia’s… — Kristen Michal (@KristenMichalPM) November 15, 2026

Estonia Prepares To Close Its Russian Border Crossings

Prime Minister Kristen Michal has instructed officials to prepare measures to close Estonia's eastern road crossings with Russia, citing security risks linked to alleged Russian hybrid operations.

In a statement on Sunday, 15 November, Michal said he had discussed the proposed restrictions with Interior Minister Igor Taro and instructed the minister and Government Office to prepare the necessary measures.

'If Russia continues its hybrid operations in Estonia, and we know that Russian intelligence services exploit border crossings to exert influence over people, we must be prepared to reduce the risks we face,' Michal said.

He added that the measure would help protect Estonian residents and signal that attacks against the country's defence capabilities would not be tolerated.

Michal also accused Moscow of seeking to create fear and weaken international support for Ukraine.

'Russia is aiming to make us afraid, make us hesitate and weaken our support for Ukraine. Estonia's response is the opposite,' he said, insisting that the country would not be intimidated.

Road Crossings Set To Close on 1 December 2026

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna confirmed that Estonia will close its three remaining road crossing points with Russia from 1 December 2026.

The closure will affect Narva, Luhamaa and Koidula. The crossings serve pedestrians and road traffic, including freight, and operate between 7am and 7pm.

Taro said the Government would discuss whether the restrictions should be temporary or indefinite. The Foreign Ministry has announced 1 December as the closure date.

The restrictions will apply to pedestrians and vehicles, further limiting Estonia's land connections with Russia.

Estonian residents in Russia and truck drivers who have travelled there will have about two weeks to return before the restrictions take effect. Taro warned that travelling back afterwards could become considerably more difficult.

Estonia also has railway crossings with Russia at Narva and Koidula. These are separate from the three road crossing points covered by the announcement.

Previous Alleged Attacks on Estonian Defence Firms

The reported incident at Threod Systems is not the first suspected attack against an Estonian defence contractor in recent months.

Milrem Robotics, a Tallinn-based defence contractor, was also targeted in an arson attack. Estonian security authorities subsequently attributed that incident to Russian intelligence.

The authorities' allegations concern attacks on companies involved in Estonia's defence industry. The reported incidents come as Estonia continues to face security concerns over potential hybrid threats, including sabotage and intelligence activity.