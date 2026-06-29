TMZ founder Harvey Levin has made a striking claim about one of America's most closely watched missing persons investigations, alleging he was prepared to pay a Bitcoin demand linked to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie but never received a meaningful response from the FBI. The TMZ boss said he believed the offer could have helped investigators pursue a potentially crucial lead, yet the proposal was met with silence before federal agents later asked his team to stand down.

The revelation has reignited debate over how law enforcement should handle ransom demands and tipsters during high-profile kidnapping cases. Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC 'Today' presenter Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona, home in early February. Since then, investigators have received multiple ransom communications, while the family has endured months of uncertainty and public scrutiny.

Levin's comments have drawn widespread attention because they suggest a missed opportunity to pursue information that he believed could identify the kidnappers or reveal Nancy Guthrie's whereabouts. Although there is no evidence that paying the demand would have produced credible information, the episode has fuelled fresh discussion about the FBI's investigative strategy and the difficult balance between following protocol and exploring every possible lead.

Harvey Levin Says TMZ Was Ready to Pay the Bitcoin Demand

Speaking about the case, Levin said TMZ received repeated emails from an individual claiming to know who abducted Nancy Guthrie. According to him, the sender demanded one Bitcoin in exchange for revealing evidence that allegedly included the identities of the kidnappers and the location of a mobile phone containing photographs and video connected to the case.

Rather than negotiating independently, Levin said TMZ immediately informed the FBI and proposed paying the Bitcoin only if investigators believed it would advance the case. He stressed that the outlet did not want to interfere with the federal investigation and sought the bureau's guidance before taking any action.

According to Levin, the FBI initially described the proposal as 'interesting' and indicated it would respond. He claims that after several follow-up attempts, however, the bureau stopped communicating with TMZ altogether, leaving the organisation uncertain about whether to proceed.

Why the FBI Ultimately Asked TMZ to Stand Down

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Levin said the situation changed only after an FBI source later contacted TMZ and advised the company not to pursue the payment because investigators believed they were making progress in identifying the anonymous sender. According to TMZ, the bureau remained actively interested in tracing the individual behind the emails and believed the person could eventually be located without exchanging money.

The development illustrates the competing priorities investigators face in kidnapping cases. While information offered for payment may appear valuable, law enforcement agencies are generally reluctant to authorise payments that could reward criminal behaviour, compromise an investigation or encourage further extortion.

Former FBI supervisory special agent James Hamilton recently said the bureau's approach was consistent with established investigative practice, The Wrap reported. He noted that authorities never received verified proof that Nancy Guthrie was alive when the demands were made, making it unlikely they would support paying a ransom or tipster.

Why the Nancy Guthrie Case Continues to Captivate the Public

The case has remained in the headlines because each new communication appears to raise fresh questions rather than provide definitive answers. Earlier this month, another anonymous email sent to TMZ claimed the sender possessed a hidden mobile phone containing video footage of Nancy Guthrie with one of her alleged abductors, along with photographs and identifying information about two suspects. Those claims have not been independently verified.

Meanwhile, investigators continue analysing digital evidence, forensic material and public tips. Officials have repeatedly urged anyone with credible information to contact the FBI or the Pima County Sheriff's Department as the search continues.

Savannah Guthrie has also remained vocal throughout the investigation, making emotional public appeals for information and urging anyone with knowledge of her mother's disappearance to come forward. Her family's determination has helped keep national attention focused on the case even as months have passed without a confirmed breakthrough.

A New Flashpoint in an Already Complex Investigation

Levin's account does not establish that paying the Bitcoin demand would have produced genuine evidence or changed the course of the investigation. However, it has introduced another layer of controversy to a case already marked by conflicting ransom messages, unverified claims and intense public interest.

Whether the FBI's decision ultimately proves justified may not be known until investigators identify the people responsible for Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. Until then, Levin's allegation that his offer was effectively ignored has become another closely examined chapter in a case that continues to generate questions faster than answers.