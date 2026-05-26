Three men linked to a sophisticated international burglary ring have been arrested in Argentina. The suspects, all Chilean nationals, allegedly targeted the homes of high-profile American athletes, including Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Authorities state the men belong to a larger, highly organised crime syndicate. This group specifically tracked and plundered the residences of wealthy sports stars across the United States, per ABC News.

£1.6 million Worth of Stolen Valuables

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The trio are among seven defendants named in a major US federal complaint. Filed last year, the indictment charges the individuals with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.

Federal prosecutors have been tracking the network for months. They allege the operation spans multiple states and involves millions of dollars in illicitly acquired goods.

According to federal documents, the defendants operated as part of a specialised South American theft group. The ring monitored the schedules of NFL and NBA players closely. They executed the break-ins whilst the athletes were either traveling or actively competing on the field.

In total, prosecutors allege the group stole valuables worth more than £1.6 million ($2 million). The network relied on quick transport to move the stolen luxury goods across state and international lines.

'These individuals will face justice in the United States or Argentina,' Enrique Gutierrez, the Commissioner of Chilean Interpol, said in a video by AFP News via Yahoo Sports. 'They had no significant criminal record in Chile, having specialised in robberies outside our borders.'

'It's frustrating; it's disappointing,' Mahomes said after his home was burglarised. 'I can't get into too many of the details because the investigation is ongoing. But obviously it's something you don't want to happen to anybody, obviously yourself.'

A key piece of evidence in the federal complaint is a single photograph. The image depicts the three suspects arrested in Argentina alongside a fourth, unidentified individual.

Three purported members of a South American theft group that allegedly targeted the homes of pro athletes in the United States — including Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce — have been arrested in Argentina, authorities said. https://t.co/4s8upxMVWB — ABC News (@ABC) May 26, 2026

The men are seen posing triumphantly with a stolen safe and scattered jewelry. Investigators state the photograph was taken shortly after a high-value burglary in November 2024 in which the target was Milwaukee Bucks basketball player Bobby Portis.

'I consider Milwaukee my home. Last night, while I was at work, my home was burglarized, and many of my prized possessions were stolen. If you have any tips or info, please send them to info@bobbyportis.com. Rewards for info leading to recovery or arrests!' Portis said on X after the burglary.

There Were More Victims

The FBI has linked the theft group to a string of other high-profile robberies. In October 2024, the group targeted a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player. The break-in occurred whilst the team was playing the Baltimore Ravens in Florida. Items worth $167,000 (approximately £124,000) were taken.

Two months later, the gang struck again. In December 2024, they burgled the home of a Memphis Grizzlies player in Tennessee. The theft took place during a game against the Golden State Warriors. The thieves escaped with jewelry, watches, and luxury bags valued at $1 million (£742,000).

The criminal squad relied heavily on open-source intelligence. They began each operation by identifying ideal targets using publicly available game schedules and travel itineraries. They knew exactly when the athletes would be away from home.

Once at the property, the thieves used brutal but effective entry methods. They typically gained access by smashing windows or using crowbars to pry open sliding glass doors, moving quickly before security systems could deter them.