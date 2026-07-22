Nitish Kaushal's alleged run from US federal agents ended near the Canadian border, after investigators say he abandoned a vehicle just feet from the boundary and allegedly tried to hide behind another man's identity.

Kaushal, also known as 'Lala', was arrested on July 16 in Alburgh, Vermont, less than a mile from Canada. His capture followed an unsuccessful attempt to arrest him and the alleged abandonment of a mobile phone that investigators had been tracking under a court-authorised warrant.

Prosecutors now want him detained, arguing that he poses a danger to the public and a serious flight risk.

#BORDER: US Border Patrol Assists FBI In Arresting Fugitive Indian Gangster Nitish Kaushal Wanted In Operation Hard Ball Approx. One Mile From📍Canadian Border In Vermont.🇺🇸🇨🇦



Wanted On RICO Conspiracy Charges In📍California As Alleged Member Of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria OCG For… https://t.co/X4nvfS7CZG pic.twitter.com/vkowNS4uSW — 401_da_sarpanch (@401_da_sarpanch) July 21, 2026

The Flight to the Border

A federal grand jury in Los Angeles indicted Kaushal on June 25 on a charge of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations, or RICO, conspiracy.

Authorities tried to arrest him on July 7, but the attempt failed. Prosecutors allege that after the indictment was unsealed, Kaushal abandoned his tracked phone and disappeared.

The search eventually led to northern Vermont.

According to the government's detention filing, Kaushal was arrested after abandoning a vehicle 'just feet' from the US-Canada border. The filing also says Canadian law enforcement spotted an individual travelling on foot in Canada.

However, the documents do not conclusively establish that the person seen in Canada was Kaushal.

That leaves a tantalising question at the heart of the case: was the fugitive trying to reach Canada before authorities caught up with him? The court documents do not definitively answer that.

The Suspicious Man on Camera

The investigation took another turn when a Vermont resident reportedly spotted a suspicious man on home security cameras.

According to prosecutors, the man was seen looking inside a vehicle and entering a barn.

When US Border Patrol agents later encountered Kaushal, prosecutors allege he presented a New Jersey driver's licence bearing another person's name.

The alleged fake ID did not protect him for long.

Nitish Kaushal and the Identity that Failed

According to the government, fingerprint analysis established the man's identity as Kaushal. Prosecutors also say he admitted that the New Jersey licence did not belong to him.

Investigators also pointed to a distinctive lion tattoo. Court filings reportedly included photographs comparing the tattoo documented during the investigation with the marking visible after his arrest.

The details paint a picture of a fugitive allegedly trying to disappear, only to be identified near an international border through fingerprints and other evidence.

Nitish Kaushal, known by the alias 'Lala', is one of 15 defendants named in a federal indictment involving what prosecutors describe as the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria organised crime group.

The federal case accuses Kaushal of participating in a RICO conspiracy. Prosecutors describe the alleged organisation as a transnational criminal enterprise with roots in Punjab and operations spanning the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

According to the indictment, the group grew to more than 1,000 members and associates worldwide, including more than 100 in the US.

Prosecutors accuse the organisation of involvement in murder-for-hire schemes, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, firearms trafficking, money laundering and human smuggling.

These are allegations contained in the indictment, and Kaushal is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Connection

Prosecutors identify Jaggu Bhagwanpuria as the alleged leader of the organisation.

The indictment alleges that the group originated in Punjab and that Bhagwanpuria had previously been associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi before establishing a rival network.

The organisation is accused of moving large cocaine and methamphetamine shipments across the US, including towards the US-Canada border.

The $50,000 Kidnapping Allegation

One of the most serious allegations against Kaushal concerns an incident on July 10, 2024.

According to the indictment, members of the organisation believed a man had stolen a drug shipment. Prosecutors allege that an associate lured him to a residence in Manteca, California, where Kaushal, Amritpal Singh Bal, Harshpreet Singh and Amarbir Singh allegedly restrained him.

The indictment alleges that Kaushal and Harshpreet Singh assaulted the victim before Kaushal, Bal and Amarbir Singh transported him to an apartment in Fresno.

Prosecutors say the man was held while gang members demanded $50,000 (£37,377), allegedly as compensation for the stolen drugs. The indictment states that Jaggu Bhagwanpuria later ordered his release.

Why Prosecutors Want Him Detained

Prosecutors allege Kaushal entered the US illegally through Yuma, Arizona, in 2022. They also say he faced murder, attempted murder, conspiracy and weapons charges in 2023, but was ultimately convicted of a firearms offence and sentenced to 60 days in custody. The filing also refers to a 2026 misdemeanor drug case.

Now, prosecutors argue that his alleged flight, discarded tracked phone, use of another person's identity and capture near the Canadian border show that he remains a serious flight risk.

For Kaushal, the alleged attempt to disappear ended in northern Vermont, less than a mile from Canada. The federal case, however, is only beginning.