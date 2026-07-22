The Santa Clara County District Attorney has announced murder charges against Zachary Chernicky, the Tesla driver accused of crashing into a vehicle carrying a young mother and her toddler daughter in December 2025.

Chernicky, 31, has been charged with two counts of murder after prosecutors alleged he reached speeds of up to 142 mph in his electric vehicle, causing the fiery collision.

Investigators said the victims travelling in a Lexus, Ivana Balistreri, 29, and her daughter, Lilliana, died in the fire that broke out after the impact.

The Lexus was being driven by Ivana's fiancé, Zach Martins, who sustained minor injuries.

The incident occurred on northbound State Route 87 near Curtner Avenue in San Jose, California.

According to investigators, data recovered from the Tesla indicated Chernicky was travelling at around 142 mph approximately 15 seconds before the collision.

'The Driver Is the Shooter and Their Car Is the Bullet'

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen compared the tragedy to gun violence, stating: 'The law says that it is murder when someone shoots into a crowd. When someone is driving 140 mph, then the driver is the shooter, and their car is the bullet.'

Prosecutors echoed Rosen's statement, arguing that the alleged speed demonstrated a conscious disregard for human life and met the legal threshold for a murder charge in a fatal driving case under California law.

Authorities also said the force of the crash caused two additional vehicles to catch fire.

Ivana and Lilliana were unable to escape their burning Lexus, while Chernicky sustained only minor injuries.

Loved Ones Remember Ivana and Her Daughter

Following the crash, the family of the victims set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.

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'Losing them has destroyed our family in a way words can barely express. Two bright, innocent, loving souls were taken from us far too soon,' the family said in the campaign.

The family also said Ivana's kindness and gentleness, along with Lilliana's sweetness, would stay with them forever.

The fundraiser was organised by Ivana's cousin, Alexia Balistreri, and her sister, Francesca Balistreri Alexander, with the family's approval.

It has raised more than $100,000 (about £74,700).

Speaking to People, Rosie Balistreri said her younger sister, Ivana, constantly encouraged and supported her through struggles with depression.

'She always pushed me to be a better version of myself,' she added.

Seven-Month Investigation Comes to an End

The conviction of Zachary Chernicky marks the end of a seven-month investigation that involved the California Highway Patrol and the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office. Investigators stated that one of the key pieces of evidence came from the Tesla's data, which helped authorities discover the car's speed before the collision.

Chernicky remains in custody without bail and is due to appear in court in August.

Meanwhile, Ivana and Lilliana Balistreri's loved ones continue to mourn a devoted young mother and a joyful little girl while awaiting the outcome of the criminal proceedings.