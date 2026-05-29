Tiger Woods is reportedly considering a private wedding with Vanessa Trump in the United States, as claims circulate that the golfer wants to formalise their relationship following her recent breast cancer diagnosis.

The report, attributed to a source speaking to Globe, points to a possible secret ceremony being discussed rather than a confirmed plan. Woods, 50, and Vanessa, 48, have kept much of their relationship out of the public eye, with only occasional glimpses shared online.

The latest claims surfaced shortly after reports that Vanessa had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Wedding Talk Emerges Amid Health Battle

According to Globe, Woods is said to be weighing two options. One involves giving Vanessa 'the wedding of her dreams.' The other is more immediate and discreet, with the insider claiming he has floated the idea of eloping in private before hosting a larger celebration at a later stage.

The same source suggested urgency on Woods' part, saying he would marry her 'tomorrow' if circumstances allowed. That sense of immediacy is framed as a response to Trump's diagnosis, though there is no independent confirmation that any wedding plans have been formally set.

What can be verified is that Woods briefly left a rehabilitation facility in Switzerland earlier this month. He had been undergoing treatment following a March DUI arrest, to which he has pleaded not guilty. People reported that he travelled to support Vanessa after she received her diagnosis, before returning to continue treatment.

That decision, according to the source, was driven by concern rather than optics. The insider claimed Woods 'couldn't stand the idea of her being on her own,' adding that potential criticism did not factor into his choice. Without direct comment from Woods or his representatives, those assertions remain unverified.

Wedding Claims Reflect Personal Shift

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There are signs, at least publicly, that Vanessa has leaned on Woods during this period. On 22 May, she shared an Instagram Story showing her lying on his chest, captioned 'My strength through it all!'

The post marked one of the few personal insights into how the couple are navigating the situation.

The same source quoted by the Globe framed Woods' actions as indicative of a broader personal change.

They suggested that prioritising Vanessa's needs over his own represented a departure from the mindset that defined much of his career. 'He's softened a lot and Vanessa is a big part of that,' the source claimed.

That character assessment is subjective and cannot be independently verified, though it aligns with a narrative often attached to Woods in recent years, as he has balanced professional setbacks with personal recovery.

His ongoing legal case and rehabilitation remain active factors in his life, making any immediate wedding, particularly one conducted in secret, logistically uncertain.

Crucially, neither Woods nor Vanessa has publicly addressed the wedding speculation. No official statements have been issued, and no filings or announcements suggest that a ceremony is imminent. As it stands, the idea of a wedding remains rooted in anonymous sourcing rather than confirmed reporting.

The timeline surrounding Vanessa's diagnosis also remains limited in detail. While reports indicate she received the news earlier this month, specifics about her condition, treatment plan, or prognosis have not been disclosed publicly. That lack of clarity makes it difficult to assess how it may influence personal decisions such as marriage. Even so, the intersection of a serious health diagnosis and a high-profile relationship has intensified interest.