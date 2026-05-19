Meghan Markle is said to be preparing for a high-stakes diplomatic gambit in London this summer as reports emerge of a planned attempt to mend her fractured relationship with Queen Camilla

Prince Harry and Meghan's ties with the royal family have been strained since their move to the US and a string of public interviews and projects that have criticised the monarchy. Queen Camilla has largely stayed out of the public crossfire, but long-simmering private resentment has often been hinted at in royal biographies and briefings, usually anonymously and rarely flattering to either side.

According to In Touch, Meghan has set her sights on Queen Camilla before the couple's expected trip to the UK later this year, and is said to see the Queen as a 'gatekeeper' to any wider reconciliation. 'Meghan knows she's coming at this from the bottom floor, or more like the basement, because Camilla openly hates her,' the outlet quoted a source as saying.

The same source claimed In Touch that Meghan has 'made up her mind to try' to rebuild bridges with Camilla and intends to 'throw herself into it and hope that her true intentions are seen.'

'Brainwashed Harry' Claim Still Cast Shadows

The renewed focus on Queen Camilla and Meghan Markle follows the resurfacing of an incendiary allegation about how the Queen once described her daughter‑in‑law in private.

In Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, author and former BBC journalist Tom Bower alleges, via reporting in The Times, that Camilla told a friend Meghan had 'brainwashed' Harry. The book portrays Camilla as deeply sceptical of Meghan's influence over the prince and doubtful about the couple's decision to step back from royal duties.

Bower's account has never been publicly confirmed by the Palace, and Camilla has not commented on the 'brainwashed' remark. Still, the line has stuck in royal-watchers' minds, colouring perceptions of any interaction between the two women.

The In Touch source suggests Meghan is acutely aware of that backdrop and of how she is perceived inside the royal fold. 'She knows Camilla will be looking to find fault with her and brand her fake,' the insider claimed.

It is a strikingly unflattering description on both sides: Camilla cast as the quietly implacable royal matriarch, Meghan as the outsider calculating how to win her over. Yet in the version being relayed, Meghan appears to believe the effort is necessary, even if it means swallowing considerable pride.

'Does she want to grovel at Camilla's feet? No, but she's savvy enough to realise it's what's needed if she's going to make any progress,' the source said.

Domestic Violence Work As a Way

Behind the scenes, Meghan Markle is said to be studying Queen Camilla's public work, searching for an authentic point of connection rather than a contrived photo opportunity.

In Touch reports that Meghan has been 'watching everything Camilla has been up to like a hawk,' especially the Queen's long-running work on domestic violence and support for survivors. That is an area Meghan has previously championed, both before and during her time as a working royal, which the source argues gives her a credible opening gambit.

The insider said Meghan believes praising Camilla's role in efforts to end domestic violence 'won't be disingenuous,' and that this matters for one simple reason: if the Queen suspects flattery, she is likely to dismiss it. Meghan is allegedly determined that any compliment must 'pass the smell test with Camilla.'

There is, again, no confirmation from either camp that such a targeted charm offensive is in motion. But the logic rings true in one respect. Camilla's advocacy on domestic abuse has become a defining strand of her public role. Any rapprochement that centres on shared charitable work would at least sit within the Royal Family's established language of duty and service, rather than the more personal territory that has proved so combustible.

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The bigger calculation, as the source tells it, is about influence. 'After all, King Charles III's wife holds a huge amount of influence over who gets access to the family and the decisions that are made, and Meghan knows that,' the insider said.

If that is even half accurate, Meghan's reported plan is less about healing a personal feud and more about reopening a locked political door within the institution. Whether Queen Camilla, still portrayed in some quarters as the woman who thinks Meghan 'brainwashed' Harry, is in any mood to turn that key remains entirely unclear.