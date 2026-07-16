A Czech citizen employed by a defence supplier has been detained in China, prompting concern among Czech officials that the move could be intended to pressure Prague over an espionage prosecution involving a Chinese national awaiting trial.

The Czech Foreign Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that consular officials had established contact with the detained citizen and were providing consular assistance, but declined to release further details about his identity or legal status, citing privacy considerations.

Czech media reported that security officials were examining whether the detention could amount to what is known as 'hostage diplomacy,' in which foreign nationals are detained to exert diplomatic pressure during disputes between governments. The reports follow months of tension between Prague and Beijing after the arrest of a Chinese journalist on espionage charges.

Defence Supplier Employee Held at Chinese Airport

According to Czech outlet Seznam Zprávy, the man was detained by Chinese security officials at an airport in late June while travelling on business. Prague confirmed the case only on Wednesday.

Czech newspaper Deník N later identified the detainee as an employee of Eldis, a Czech radar manufacturer owned by the Czechoslovak Group that produces military and civilian radar systems.

Chinese authorities have not announced any charges, although Czech media, citing government sources, reported officials expected the man could face allegations of espionage.

Chinese Espionage Case Fuels Diplomatic Tensions

The detention comes as Czech prosecutors pursue an espionage case against Yang Yi-min, a Chinese national arrested in Prague in January. Yang, who worked as a journalist for the Chinese state newspaper Guangming Daily, has been accused of acting on behalf of a foreign power under legislation introduced last year.

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Prosecutors allege he gathered information that could have been used to blackmail Czech politicians while operating under journalistic cover. Yang denies wrongdoing. According to Seznam Zprávy, Czech security officials have privately considered the possibility that Beijing could seek to pressure Prague over Yang's case by detaining Czech nationals in China. The outlet said officials had considered that possibility for months before the latest detention.

Foreign Minister Petr Macinka previously said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi raised Yang's detention during talks on the sidelines of a United Nations meeting in New York. Macinka said he told his counterpart that the Czech government could not intervene because criminal proceedings are handled independently by the courts.

Independent Courts Limit Government Response

The independence of the Czech judiciary means ministers cannot order Yang's release even if China sought such an arrangement, officials have said. Yang's case remains before the courts after a Prague court returned part of the indictment to prosecutors for further investigation. He remains in custody while legal proceedings continue.

The latest detention comes days before Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Tomio Okamura is due to visit China as part of a delegation expected to discuss closer economic ties, although it remains unclear whether the case will be raised during the visit.

China has not commented on the detention. Czech authorities have also declined to speculate on the reasons behind the arrest, saying only that consular officials remain in contact with the detained Czech citizen while enquiries continue.