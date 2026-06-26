National security experts have issued a warning regarding the potential for an international arms race centred on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) technology. During a forum in Washington on 25 June, speakers argued that the United States lacks a coherent strategy for the possibility that China or Russia might already possess and study recovered craft.

Marik von Rennenkampff, a former UAP analyst who served in the Department of State and the Department of Defence, described the current policy vacuum as the height of irresponsibility. He stated that the national security establishment must prepare for the scenario where a rival power achieves a breakthrough in reverse-engineering these objects.

Ex‑UAP Analyst: No Policy For A China Or Russia UAP Breakthrough

Marik von Rennenkampff, who served in the Obama administration, told the forum that the US national security establishment is sleepwalking.

In his words, it is the 'height of irresponsibility' not to have a clear policy for the moment America discovers that Beijing or Moscow has access to recovered UAP technology.

He argued that policymakers should already be gaming out how Washington would respond if it learned that China or Russia had retrieved advanced craft and were attempting to reverse‑engineer them.

Von Rennenkampff also poured cold water on the idea that formal disclosure of non‑human intelligence by any world leader would magically usher in a new era of unity.

'I don't think we're magically going to sing kumbaya once Trump or Xi or Putin announce the existence of nonhuman intelligence,' he said.

He has previously said he sees no 'broad conspiracy' linking the disappearances of several US scientists with supposed secret UFO programmes, but that does not mean he believes everything is fine.

UAP Technology Race Pits US Against China And Russia

While von Rennenkampff focused on the policy vacuum, Jordan Flowers, executive director of the UAP Disclosure Foundation, laid out a starker claim: that China and Russia have already retrieved downed Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena and tried to reverse‑engineer them.

Speaking about the third tranche of UFO files declassified on 12 June, Flowers said one of the most significant lessons was that 'foreign adversaries also appear to be engaged in research that could threaten national security.'

He told a television interviewer, 'We also have reason to believe that the Chinese and the Russians may have retrieved their own objects related to this and may have tried to reverse engineer them.'

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify that assertion.

Flowers pointed to whistleblower and former Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch, who has alleged that the US is aware of Russian and Chinese surveillance of its secretive UAP programmes.

'This is a global phenomenon, and it's really a race to see who can reverse engineer this first, and it has extreme national security implications that we really need to get our hands around,' Flowers said.

He also noted that the latest document release, which included files from the historical Department of War, underlines that making UAP information public has become a 'high‑priority topic' for President Trump's administration.

The UAP Disclosure Foundation is now hosting its own forum in Washington on 25 June to examine the national security, technological and even religious implications of eventual disclosure.

'We really want to understand the impact of this across all of these disciplines,' Flowers said.

CIA Cable On Zimbabwe UAP Shows Old Fears In New Light

If all of this sounds like sci‑fi, the newly released archive offers some grounding in cold bureaucratic reality. Among the documents highlighted by advocates is a cable from the Central Intelligence Agency describing a UAP incident over Harare, Zimbabwe, on 2 July 2008.

According to the cable, which was distributed across US government and military channels in the final months of George W Bush's administration, a craft 'hovered at an undetermined altitude directly over the Harare airport.'

Observers reported 'beams' emanating from the object, and described it as 'disc‑like in shape with a hollow centre, [with] a series of rotating lights on the underside of the airframe.'

A photograph released by the Department of War on 12 June appears to show another UAP, part of the same document batch that has fired up the current disclosure push.

In the Zimbabwe case, officials recorded that 'soon after it was spotted, the rotating lights under the object shifted colours, and the object quickly ascended to higher altitudes and out of visual range.'

The cable said the incident triggered 'vigorous internal debate' about whether the craft was 'an advanced reconnaissance device belonging to a foreign government, or whether the object was an unidentified flying object of extraterrestrial origins.'

The document stops short of a conclusion, but notes that the sighting 'resulted in the decision to place the Zimbabwe [redacted] on high alert.'

Is The World Ready For Non‑Human Intelligence, Or Another Arms Race?

The Disclosure Forum did not only focus on the hard security angle. Former senior professional staff member Kirk McConnell raised a more uncomfortable cultural question: whether humanity is ready for the 'paradigm shift' that genuine contact with alien life would represent.

McConnell compared the prospect to encounters between indigenous peoples and colonising powers, noting that those who met technologically superior visitors in the past often 'came out on the worse end of the deal.'

Read more Files Reveal China and Russia Retrieved Downed UAPs: It's a Race to See Who Can Reverse Engineer First Files Reveal China and Russia Retrieved Downed UAPs: It's a Race to See Who Can Reverse Engineer First

He acknowledged that at times humans have united against a common enemy, but pointed out that even this assumes extraterrestrials would be hostile.

He also floated the opposite possibility, that any non‑human intelligence could be benevolent and might arrive to 'help raise the consciousness level on Earth.'

The warnings came during a day‑long Disclosure Forum hosted in Washington, D.C. and in parallel media appearances tied to fresh releases of historic UFO, now UAP, files.

The debate is no longer just about whether mysterious craft exist, but about who might control them and what that would do to the global balance of power if the answer is, bluntly, not Washington.

Participants agreed that disclosure should not be treated as a moment for international unity. They cautioned that competition between nations remains the primary lens through which global leaders view these technological developments.