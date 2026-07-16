More than 100 House Democrats voted to end US military aid to Israel in a symbolic but unsuccessful move that exposed widening divisions within the party. Although the amendment failed comfortably, the vote marked a significant shift in Democratic attitudes towards continued military support for Israel as the war in Gaza remains a deeply divisive issue.

The amendment, introduced by Republican Representative Thomas Massie, sought to block billions of dollars in military assistance to Israel. It received support from 103 Democrats and one Republican but was defeated by 314 votes to 104. Another 98 Democrats opposed the measure, while 10 voted present.

Here are the 103 Democrats who just voted to CANCEL U.S. military aid to Israel.



The Democratic Party has a MASSIVE anti-semitism problem. pic.twitter.com/A8z2zdSwTJ — Jonah Wendt 🦬 (@jonah_wendt) July 15, 2026

The result also revealed differences within the Democratic leadership. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar voted against the amendment. House Minority Whip Katherine Clark backed it despite criticising its wording.

Party leaders chose not to pressure members before the vote. Jeffries instead encouraged lawmakers to vote according to their conscience. Democratic members had spent weeks holding private discussions over how to respond, reflecting the growing tensions surrounding US policy towards Israel.

Progressives Claim A Turning Point

Progressive Democrats described the outcome as a landmark moment. They pointed out that, for the first time, a majority of House Democrats supported blocking military aid to Israel. During a similar vote two years ago, only 37 Democrats took that position.

Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Greg Casar said the result sent a strong message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that unconditional military support from Democrats could no longer be taken for granted. He argued that the vote showed the party was moving away from providing what he described as a 'blank cheque' for Israel's military actions.

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Representative Ilhan Omar also described the vote as historic. She said she reflected with Representative Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American member of Congress, on how unlikely such a result would have seemed when they first entered Congress.

Despite backing the amendment, Clark said it was flawed because it also blocked humanitarian funding for Palestinian refugees and civilians in Gaza. She argued that Republicans had used the proposal to create divisions among Democrats rather than encourage a serious debate on military aid.

However, she maintained that the current approach could not continue and said no country should receive unrestricted military assistance if it failed to comply with US laws, interests and values.

Party Debates Future Israel Policy

Some Democrats attempted to minimise the significance of the vote. Representative Mark Pocan, who opposed the amendment, argued that it was never expected to pass and accused Republicans of exploiting the issue for political purposes. He nevertheless welcomed the decision by party leaders to allow members to vote freely.

Others said the vote reflected a broader change within the Democratic Party. Representative Jared Huffman, who voted present, said many Democrats wanted to signal support for a different US approach towards Israel and the wider Middle East. He suggested the amendment had become a vehicle for expressing that growing frustration.

Although the measure failed by a wide margin, the debate highlighted increasing pressure within the Democratic Party to reassess US military support for Israel. The vote is likely to fuel further discussions over the party's foreign policy direction in the months ahead.