World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab has filed a criminal complaint in Geneva after a routine security sweep uncovered a concealed spy device in his private home office, with initial assessments indicating it was installed within the last three years.

The equipment, found at his residence near the World Economic Forum's headquarters, has prompted an active investigation into those responsible for installing it.

Uncovering Spy Device At World Economic Forum Founder's Geneva Home

The timing of the alleged surveillance coincides with a final three-year period in which Schwab stepped down amid internal conflict and a power struggle with the remaining leadership. Schwab faced scrutiny and accusations of financial misconduct during this period, although a subsequent months-long investigation ultimately cleared him.

The discovery of a bug in a private residence raises significant security concerns. The implications are heightened by Schwab's role in convening the Davos summit, where global leaders regularly meet.

The annual gathering in the Swiss Alps attracts high-profile political and business figures. Any listening device in the private home office of the person coordinating those relationships could potentially capture sensitive international discussions and informal diplomatic exchanges.

An emailed statement from a spokesperson for Schwab confirmed that a formal complaint had been filed against persons unknown. Investigators are now attempting to trace the origins of the device and identify those responsible for planting it. The statement noted that 'the matter is especially sensitive given the significant public interest surrounding him during the period in question.'

It is not yet clear who had the motive, resources and access required to place a device inside a monitored private residence in Geneva. The logistics of bypassing security protocols to install physical hardware point to a planned operation.

JUST IN - WEF founder Klaus Schwab filed a criminal complaint in Geneva, saying he discovered a "listening device" in his home office — Bloomberg pic.twitter.com/66fRXcCtLV — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 6, 2026

Device Discovery And Questions Over The World Economic Forum Founder's Final Years

The revelation comes at the end of a period already marked by scrutiny of Schwab's leadership. The World Economic Forum has presented itself as a neutral platform for addressing global issues, while recent internal tensions have drawn attention to its internal governance. The financial misconduct investigation attracted considerable attention and coincided with key events hosted by the organisation.

Although the internal probe cleared Schwab of the financial allegations, questions over the circumstances around his departure remained. The power struggle with the remaining leadership highlighted divisions within an institution associated with international cooperation. The discovery of listening equipment now forms part of the wider examination of that period.

Representatives for the former chairman are limiting public comment while Swiss investigators review the evidence. The spokesperson added that 'at this stage, no conclusions are being drawn regarding the origin of the device or potential responsibility.'

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Forensic Focus On Origin And Purpose Of The Device

Investigators are expected to carry out forensic analysis of the device to establish its manufacturing origin, transmission capabilities and any data storage methods. Such information may help determine whether a state intelligence service, a private entity or an internal actor was involved in the surveillance.

There is currently no timeline for when Geneva authorities might release further findings from the analysis. The incident has raised questions in Geneva about the security of prominent residents and about who may have been monitoring conversations during a period when the World Economic Forum and its founder were under intense public scrutiny.