Ukraine's main gateway for Western military aid has come under renewed political scrutiny as diplomatic tensions between Kyiv and Warsaw deepen ahead of a sensitive historical commemoration. While both governments insist military cooperation remains intact, increasingly sharp public exchanges have drawn attention to one of NATO's most important logistics routes supporting Ukraine's war effort.

Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport in southeastern Poland, about 90 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, has served as the main transit hub for military equipment, ammunition and humanitarian aid entering Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. Supplies from the United Kingdom, the United States and other NATO allies pass through the airport before continuing by road and rail into Ukraine.

The latest tensions come ahead of Poland's National Day of Remembrance on 11 July. Although rooted in longstanding historical disagreements, the row has emerged amid growing political pressure in Poland over continued support for Ukraine.

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Volyn Anniversary Deepens Diplomatic Row

The latest dispute centres on Poland's National Day of Remembrance for the victims of the Volyn tragedy, which commemorates the mass killing of Polish civilians in 1943 during the Second World War. Poland formally recognises the killings as genocide, while the issue remains politically sensitive in Ukraine, where some wartime nationalist figures are still regarded by many as symbols of resistance against Soviet rule.

Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine that Poland appeared to be preparing what he described as 'immature escalatory steps' ahead of the anniversary. He said Ukraine would not accept ultimatums from Warsaw, comparing Poland's stance with previous pressure from Russia, and warned Kyiv would respond to any additional diplomatic or border measures.

🚨SCHOCKING: THOUSANDS MARCH IN WARSAW TO HONOR VICTIMS OF THE UKRAINIAN VOLHYNIA GENOCIDE 🔥

A powerful march of remembrance for the victims of the Volhynia Massacre (Rzeź Wołyńska) took place in Warsaw. Thousands of Poles took to the streets carrying banners stating “Ukrainian… pic.twitter.com/sSM1FlRByc — Slavic Networks (@SlavicNetworks) July 7, 2026

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has taken a more conciliatory tone, saying he had received 'clear signals' from current and former Ukrainian officials but believed Kyiv should take the first meaningful step towards easing tensions.

As part of those efforts, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha travelled to Warsaw last week, where he presented what Ukraine described as a package of proposals aimed at reducing tensions during talks with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.

Airport Remains Vital to Western Military Aid

Despite the diplomatic dispute, Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport remains fully operational as Ukraine's main logistics hub for Western military aid. Because Ukrainian airspace remains closed, equipment arriving from NATO allies is transferred through the airport before entering Ukraine by road and rail. The site is protected by US Patriot air defence systems and supported by NATO personnel.

Poland has also begun declassifying details of military aid supplied since 2022. Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said Warsaw had provided assistance worth around 16.5 billion złoty, including PAC-3 Patriot interceptor missiles, describing continued support for Ukraine as a strategic priority.

🇵🇱🚨 For the first time since the start of the war, Poland has disclosed how much it has actually given to Ukraine



The total: nearly €4 billion since the start of the invasion.



The figures were revealed because the opposition accused the government of secretly transferring… pic.twitter.com/yoan3dOcj8 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 7, 2026

Domestic Debate Adds Pressure to Ukraine Support

The diplomatic row has unfolded against a backdrop of increasingly divided public opinion in Poland. A recent survey found almost half of respondents believed Ukraine was responsible for the latest deterioration in bilateral relations, reflecting growing domestic debate over military assistance and historical grievances.

Debate has also intensified after opposition politicians questioned the scale and transparency of military assistance, prompting the Polish government to release further details of previous arms transfers as ministers defended continued support for Kyiv.

Military aid continues to pass through Rzeszów without interruption, but the increasingly public dispute highlights how historical grievances and domestic politics are placing new pressure on one of NATO's most important supply routes into Ukraine.