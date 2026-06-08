The UK has rejected any suggestion of a prisoner swap linked to the detention of British travellers Craig Foreman and Lindsay Foreman, even as claims emerge that Iranian officials have repeatedly raised the case of an Iranian-born offender in private discussions.

At the centre of the controversy is Richard Jan, a man once described by UK authorities as 'Britain's worst stalker', whose long-running imprisonment has become unexpectedly entangled in wider UK-Iran prisoner swap negotiations.

The Foreign Office has firmly denied that any deal is on the table, insisting there is no credible exchange arrangement involving Jan in relation to the Foremans' case.

Watch a report by @DominicWaghorn on a man, sentenced to life in the UK, that the family of Lindsay and Craig Foreman believe is a person of interest to Iran, and could hold the key to freeing the couple.https://t.co/RFj94UERZh — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 7, 2026

A Journey Ends In Prison As Espionage Charges Are Denied

The Foremans were detained in Iran while travelling on a motorbike across the region, a trip the family described as a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. They were later sentenced to 10 years in prison on espionage charges, allegations they strongly deny.

UK officials have repeatedly stated it is 'absolutely obvious' the pair are tourists caught in a political dispute rather than as intelligence operatives.

Their detention has since become one of the most high-profile examples of Iran espionage charges British tourists have faced in recent years, with growing concern over the use of security accusations in foreign detention cases.

Held inside Evin Prison, the couple's situation has reportedly deteriorated, with limited contact and increasing fear for their health and well-being.

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Exclusive | The imprisoned stalker who could hold the key to freeing British couple jailed in Iran https://t.co/0Nw14Nig1w — The Independent (@Independent) June 7, 2026

'We Are Pawns In A Chess Game'

From inside prison, the couple has described their ordeal in stark terms, saying they feel trapped in a geopolitical struggle far beyond their control.

Foreman has previously said, 'We are pawns in this massive game of chess', reflecting the family's belief that their case is being shaped by diplomatic bargaining rather than legal process.

Their son, Joe Bennett, has also publicly questioned why potential diplomatic options are not being explored more urgently, asking why the UK is not pursuing every possible route to their release.

The Controversial Name At The Centre Of Negotiations

Attention has now turned to Richard Jan, whose case has been referenced in discussions involving Iranian officials.

Jan was jailed in the UK in 2004 after a sustained campaign of stalking and harassment against council workers and mental health professionals, including incidents that escalated into serious violence. He was later considered for deportation after serving his minimum term, but legal and security concerns have kept him in custody.

Iranian officials have reportedly shown sustained interest in his return for many years, raising his case in diplomatic settings linked to broader UK-Iran prisoner-swap negotiations.

Lammy admits ‘arrangements can be made’ amid calls for prisoner swap to free British couple locked up in Iranhttps://t.co/4N2tcUlaMf pic.twitter.com/bK72aXxVuY — The Independent (@Independent) June 7, 2026

UK Rejects Prisoner Swap For British Couple In Iran

Despite these discussions surfacing in reporting, the UK government has maintained a strict position: it does not engage in prisoner swaps.

Officials argue that agreeing to exchanges risks encouraging further detentions of British nationals abroad, particularly in politically sensitive jurisdictions.

This position sits at the heart of the UK rejects prisoner swap for British couple in Iran debate, where families say policy rigidity may be preventing practical solutions.

Foreign Office Stance Under Pressure

The Foreign Office prisoner exchange policy has come under renewed scrutiny as families and campaigners question whether a blanket refusal to consider swaps is sustainable.

Officials, however, have pushed back strongly against any suggestion of a deal involving Jan, insisting there is no confirmed arrangement or agreement under discussion.

They maintain that diplomacy continues through established channels, but caution against linking unrelated cases or treating detainees as bargaining chips.

Evin Prison And A Wider Pattern Of Detentions

The Foremans are being held in Evin Prison, a facility long associated with the detention of foreign nationals and dual citizens.

Cases involving Evin Prison, British detainees have repeatedly drawn international attention, particularly where espionage allegations are used against travellers or academics.

The Foremans' detention adds to a growing list of cases that have fuelled concerns about Iran-UK diplomatic hostage cases, where legal charges intersect with geopolitical tensions.

What Happens Next

For now, the UK insists that no prisoner swap is being negotiated and that no arrangement involving Richard Jan has been accepted or endorsed.

But for the Foremans and their family, the situation remains unresolved, with limited contact and growing uncertainty inside Iran's prison system.

As diplomatic tensions continue and public pressure mounts, the case has become a focal point in wider debates over how far governments should go to secure the release of their citizens abroad, and at what cost.