A former CIA operations officer has warned that Russian intelligence services may be using covert networks in the UK, following allegations that arson attacks targeting properties linked to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer were part of a Kremlin-backed sabotage campaign.

Sean Wiswesser, who spent 30 years working in US intelligence, said the alleged attacks showed Russia was escalating its use of so-called hybrid warfare tactics.

The warning comes after two men were found guilty of conspiring to carry out arson attacks in May 2025 against properties connected to Starmer. Prosecutors said the pair had been recruited online by a Russian-speaking Telegram user who promised payment in cryptocurrency.

The allegations have intensified scrutiny over how foreign actors may also use online platforms to recruit individuals for disruptive operations.

Connection Between Kremlin Agents And The Threat Against the PM

Wiswesser, a former senior CIA operations officer, told The Sun that Russia's intelligence services were focused on expanding influence abroad and attempting to penetrate Western institutions. He said the alleged arson campaign reflected a broader pattern of Russian activity designed to test how far it could operate without triggering a stronger response.

'The Russians think they can do whatever the hell they want, so they're escalating their hybrid war, which is a form of war,' Wiswesser said.

He added that he believed Russian intelligence agencies were encouraging foreign operatives to push boundaries and carry out disruptive actions.

'The Russians are now moving on to arson against public officials, against your prime minister and his property,' he said.

Wiswesser's comments are his own and do not represent the views of the US government.

The alleged Starmer-linked attacks involved Romanian national Stanislav Carpiuc, 27, and Roman Lavrynovych, 22. Court proceedings heard that Lavrynovych had allegedly been contacted through Telegram and offered money to carry out the attacks. Prosecutors said a message sent to him after one incident stated: 'You attacked the home of a very high-ranking person in Britain. I'll send you money; you need to leave the city.'

Both men had lived in the UK for several years before the alleged offences. Carpiuc had worked as a construction worker, while Lavrynovych had lived at a south London address with his grandmother.

Fears Over Russian Activity In The UK

Metropolitan Police commander Dominic Murphy previously warned that the number of suspected Russian intelligence operatives in the UK was believed to be higher than at any point since the end of the Cold War.

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The UK has also reported a series of tensions involving Russian military and intelligence activity. The source material cited incidents, including a Russian spy ship, the Yantar, being accused of directing laser pens at RAF pilots near British waters, and concerns over Russian vessels operating near important underwater infrastructure.

Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations that it conducts hostile operations against the UK and other Western countries.

Wiswesser said Russian intelligence agencies, including the FSB and GRU, had increasingly turned to online recruitment methods, particularly targeting vulnerable individuals who could be persuaded or pressured into carrying out low-level tasks.

'They're recruiting teenagers, misfits of society, miscreants of every type,' he said.

According to Wiswesser, these recruits could be used for activities such as placing devices, passing information, or carrying out small-scale acts of disruption. He compared the approach to a long-running intelligence tactic of using people outside traditional spy networks to create distance between foreign governments and criminal acts.

The alleged Starmer arson plot has not been publicly proven to have been ordered directly by the Kremlin. However, prosecutors' claims about online recruitment and the involvement of a Russian-speaking contact have added to concerns among security officials about how hostile states may exploit digital platforms.

For the people of the UK, however, the convictions and ongoing investigation have increased concerns about how authorities can spot and stop possible foreign-backed attacks before they become more serious.