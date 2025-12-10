The grand jury has begun speaking to people close to D4vd as part of its investigation into Celeste Rivas' death, including the artist's record executive. With the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division now treating D4vd as a suspect, his associates are expected to testify.

On Monday, a deputy district attorney questioned Robert Morgenroth, the president of D4vd's touring company, before the grand jury about why he did not contact the police. Rivas' body was discovered on the singer's discarded Tesla while he was on tour.

D4vd's Record Executive on Why He Didn't Call the Police

TMZ reported that Morgenroth told the grand jury he did not feel he had the 'responsibility to do that' and preferred for the tour to continue.

At one point, Morgenroth was reportedly heard saying, 'She was very pushy on why I didn't call police', in reference to Beth Silverman, the deputy district attorney presenting the case before the grand jury.

It was unclear which part of the tour Morgenroth was referring to, but D4vd was in Fillmore, Minneapolis, when Celeste's body was found near the Los Angeles house he was renting. A few days later, D4vd cancelled the tour entirely.

LAPD Points to D4vd as the Suspect

D4vd continues to be the prime suspect in Rivas' death based on circumstantial evidence. On the day her body was found inside his Tesla, D4vd abruptly vacated his Los Angeles rental home a few days later.

A police search followed, with investigators taking photographs and seizing potential evidence. Authorities say the singer was initially 'uncooperative', prompting them to obtain permission from his landlord to search the property.

Private Investigator Stephen Fischer reveals 'sadistic' items found inside the home. While not illegal, the objects were highly disturbing that it's capable of causing serious harm. He described them as 'things you could use to get rid of a person', pointing out that Rivas also lived with D4vd before her death.

Rivas was eventually buried in a private ceremony in California, with social media users believing her family and the adults around her failed to protect her from grooming. The two reportedly met when she was 11 years old, while D4vd was 16 years old. They allegedly began a relationship afterwards, leading up to when the singer was 20 and Rivas was 13-14 years old.

While D4vd canceled the remainder of his tour, users dug up his 'weird obsession' with death. One of his hit songs is called 'Romantic Homicide', which people believe is about killing somebody over intense 'love' and 'jealousy'. At some point, users also found his Tiktok reposts about killing somebody he loves over jealousy.

However, for now, there is no actual and confirmed details on how Rivas died, which is also why D4vd has not been arrested. LAPD will still collect evidence and ask people close to D4vd to testify while they treat it as a death investigation.

Authorities believe the manner of Rivas' death is not a work of just one person, and that multiple people may have helped D4vd in ditching her dead body, making the investigation more complicated.