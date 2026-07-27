Darren Aronofsky is set to direct the biopic of Elon Musk, charting the tech leader's rise through Tesla, SpaceX and X, according to longstanding plans with A24 that have drawn fresh attention this week. The film, based on Walter Isaacson's 2023 biography, aims to capture the polarising figure's life for cinema audiences. As of late July 2026, the project continues in development following its 2023 announcement.

Origins of the Biopic Project

The announcement came in November 2023 when A24 secured the rights after a competitive bidding process. Aronofsky, known for films such as Black Swan and The Whale, will produce through his Protozoa Pictures. The source material is Isaacson's detailed account, which followed Musk for two years across factories and meetings.

Musk responded positively at the time, stating 'Glad Darren is doing it. He is one of the best.'

Glad Darren is doing it. He is one of the best. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2023

The biography explores Musk's South African upbringing, founding of companies and acquisition of Twitter, later rebranded X. Industry observers note the challenge of depicting a living subject whose story continues to unfold with ongoing business activities. A24 previously collaborated with Aronofsky on The Whale, which earned critical acclaim and an Oscar for Brendan Fraser.

No casting has been confirmed, though speculation has circulated around various actors for the central role. The rights deal was described as highly competitive involving top studios and filmmakers.

Development Status and Controversies

Three years on, the biopic remains unrealised, with reports in early 2025 suggesting a possible shoot after Aronofsky's other projects but no firm start date emerged. Hollywood has grown cautious about films portraying tech titans critically, as seen with other delayed projects.

Musk's public persona, from electric vehicles to space exploration and social media, provides rich material yet invites scrutiny over accuracy. Parallel documentaries, such as Alex Gibney's upcoming Musk film premiering in Venice this September with a 232-minute runtime, highlight ongoing interest in the subject.

Read more 'Wasn't This B***h Supposed to Be on Mars?': Elon Musk Mocked Over AI 'Odyssey' Promise 'Wasn't This B***h Supposed to Be on Mars?': Elon Musk Mocked Over AI 'Odyssey' Promise

Gibney's work examines the same career path in depth. Aronofsky's approach is expected to lean into intense character study rather than pure documentary style. Sources close to the project indicate it is still active at A24 despite slow progress. The director's recent work includes Caught Stealing and AI-related studio ventures, keeping him busy. Critics of such biopics question the timing while Musk remains active as the world's first trillionaire.

Potential Scope of the Story

The narrative is likely to span Musk's early ventures including PayPal, the near-collapse of Tesla, SpaceX rocket successes and the transformation of the platform formerly known as Twitter into X. Isaacson's book provides the foundation, drawing on extensive interviews with family, colleagues and adversaries.

Aronofsky's signature style, often featuring protagonists in high-stakes personal crises with distinctive tracking shots, could suit the material. Production details such as budget remain undisclosed, though the book rights fetched an eight-figure sum in the 2023 auction.

As of 27 July 2026, no release window has been set for the feature. Fans and detractors alike await word on whether filming will commence soon after recent social media reminders of the attachment. The Instagram post this week reiterating the director's involvement has sparked discussion about the suitability of Aronofsky for the subject.

The latest indications from industry trackers show the Aronofsky Musk biopic still listed among unrealised projects, yet the attachment holds firm. Attention now turns to whether A24 will prioritise it amid other items on its slate.