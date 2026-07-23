Elon Musk has denied accusations of racism, saying 'I'm not racist' after a string of January 2026 posts on X that drew criticism for repeatedly invoking race, white identity and immigration. A recent interview revived scrutiny of his online activity, with critics saying the posts crossed a line into racially charged territory.

The row matters because Musk is not only one of the world's richest men but also the owner of a major social platform, giving his views an outsized reach. That combination has made his online commentary especially significant, with supporters saying he is raising difficult questions and critics including Steve Benen and commentators on CNN arguing that he is amplifying language long associated with white nationalist talking points.

The January 22 Post That Sparked the Firestorm

On 22 January, Musk posted on X: 'Whites are a rapidly dying minority'. The post became one of the central flashpoints in the backlash over his online activity and was widely shared across social media.

Whites are a rapidly dying minority https://t.co/Kvoe9YO5Ys — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2026

Earlier in the month, he also amplified a message warning that if white men became a minority, they would be 'slaughtered', before adding a '100' emoji. A screenshot of the repost has circulated online, and the original message appears to have since been removed.

Musk Defends Himself: Family, Staffing and a Denial

In his interview with The Economist's editor-in-chief, Zanny Minton Beddoes, Musk rejected the accusation that he is racist and said his family background and companies' staffing offered evidence to the contrary. He pointed to his partner being half-Indian, their children and senior executives of different races working across his businesses as part of that defence.

Musk also said he was against 'rape and murder' and opposed rules and laws that he described as contrary to what has been accepted in the West. When asked whether he was anti-Muslim, he did not give a direct yes-or-no answer, instead repeating that he opposed what he framed as antithetical views.

Critics Pounce on Musk's 'Slaughtered' Repost

The reaction to Musk's remarks has been sharply split, with some users defending his comments as part of a wider debate over population trends and national identity. But the backlash was equally swift. Steve Benen called the repost an 'explicitly white supremacist message' and a CNN discussion described it as racist and conspiratorial, adding that the tone of Musk's reposts was more revealing than his denial.

Even fucking Grok knows.

💯 pic.twitter.com/DA4yvTOwuB — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) January 8, 2026

That's a lie; no one will slaughter white men openly. That's victim mentality, and that's what White people would do to others if the situation were reversed, because it's part of their history. — Typical African (@Joe__Bassey) January 8, 2026

The dispute also spilled into a separate exchange with Indian-American billionaire Vinod Khosla, who accused Musk of promoting racist ideas. The exchange added another layer to the debate over whether Musk is deliberately provocative or normalising harder-edged race politics.

Wider Pressure on X

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The controversy adds to wider scrutiny of Musk's online empire, including concerns over moderation and safety on X. The platform's handling of harmful material has faced repeated pressure, and Musk's own posts have made him both the owner and one of the most contested users on the site.

The broader fight over race, speech and platform responsibility now sits alongside his denial that any of his comments amount to racism. For Musk, the latest backlash is not just about one interview or one post, but about the cumulative effect of months of race-focused messaging on his own platform.

Musk's denials have done little to quiet the controversy, which now sits alongside broader questions about X's moderation policies and Musk's own role as both owner and most contentious user of the platform. Whether the latest backlash fades or intensifies may depend less on Musk's words than on what his critics do next.