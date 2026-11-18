David Beckham's company is suing beauty giant Coty for at least $41 million (£31 million), alleging the footballer's 'everyday luxury' fragrances turned up in a gas station bargain bin and UK discount chain Poundland, New York court documents revealed.

DB Ventures, the firm that controls the former England captain's brand, told the court it felt 'shock and dismay' when it found his products on sale in a petrol station. The complaint calls the brand 'synonymous with excellence and refinement', then asks how the slide happened. Its three-word answer, 'desperation and greed'.

The claim was filed in New York on 23 April and first reported by Reuters, and renewed coverage this week has revived the story.

From Luxury Shelf to Bargain Bin

The products named in the filing include the Classic and Instinct ranges and the eaux de toilette Intimately and Exquisite Leather. Beckham bottles normally retail for around $26 (£20) in Britain, so their alleged appearance in a discount bin clashed with a brand built and sold as 'a symbol of everyday luxury'.

DB Ventures says the cheap placement risked damaging the premium image it spent two decades building and protecting across its global fragrance business.

Missing Millions and Unpaid Royalties

The bargain bins are only half the story. DB Ventures also claims Coty underreported net sales by roughly $123 million (£94 million), leaving about $6 million (£4.6 million) in royalties unpaid.

On top of that, it alleges Coty pushed at least $24 million (£18 million) of Beckham goods through unapproved distribution channels.

Oddly, the fragrance line has been thriving, with annual Beckham scent sales, according to Global Fusion data, climbing almost 72% between 2023 and 2025 to reach $22.9 million (£17 million). The company is seeking to terminate the licence as part of its lawsuit.

Coty Rejects the Claims

Coty is not backing down. The beauty group told the Associated Press it 'strongly disputes the claims' and has asked the court to dismiss them, saying it would not comment further while the case is live. The company has previously branded the allegations without merit, denied supplying Poundland, and argued its contract gives it discretion over which retailers stock the range.

Coty also questions the motive, claiming DB Ventures wants out of the deal early so the Beckham line can switch to a rival maker. Coty challenges the New York court's jurisdiction as part of its defence.

An Empire Under Pressure

The timing could hardly be worse for Coty. The group, which has made and sold Beckham scents since 2005, saw its shares fall 78% in the year to May and pulled its full-year guidance in February.

Coty agreed to return its Gucci licence to Kering in 2027, ahead of L'Oréal's takeover, after warning in February that third-quarter earnings would fall below forecasts. It faces a similar suit from Nautica, another label owned by the US group Authentic Brands. Both fragrance licences are set to change hands, with Interparfums taking over Beckham fragrances worldwide from April 2028 under a 20-year deal.

For now, the man who turned 'everyday luxury' into a global business is fighting in court to keep his name off the bargain shelf.