Actor Jon Bernthal has labelled widespread fear of pit bulls as dog racism during a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show. The Punisher star, speaking on 1 August, argued that judging the breed amounts to prejudice comparable to human discrimination based on race or sexual orientation.

Bernthal, 49, owns several pit bulls and insisted their behaviour hinges on owners and training rather than inherent traits.

Bernthal Challenges Breed Stereotypes Directly

On the show the actor praised his own dogs and rejected the idea that pit bulls attack by nature. He said 'My dogs are the greatest and they are honest' before dismissing related myths.

Bernthal added that to fear an entire breed is completely ridiculous and likened it to bias against people for their race or sexual orientation. He noted any dog can bite yet claimed pit bulls are no more likely to do so than a Chihuahua.

The comments came amid promotion of his latest work including Spider-Man Brand New Day. Bernthal has long advocated for the breed and previously brought dogs named Boss and Venice to film sets.

Critics of the breed often point to statistics from advocacy groups showing higher involvement in severe incidents though the CDC has not attributed fatalities by breed since the late 1990s due to identification difficulties.

In the United States there is no nationwide ban on pit bulls. Hundreds of cities and counties maintain breed-specific restrictions, yet more than 20 states prohibit local governments from enacting such laws.

Ownership depends on appearance matching characteristics rather than registered breed and exemptions require muzzling and leads in public.

Ownership and Training Take Centre Stage

Bernthal turned attention to owners he views as part of the problem. He criticised those who acquire pit bulls to appear tough without proper care or training, describing scenes of people being pulled along Venice Beach by their dogs as neither manly nor strong.

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Responsible ownership forms the core of his position. The ASPCA opposes breed-specific bans and states that all dogs are individuals whose behaviour can be shaped by socialisation training and supervision.

Laws focusing on owner accountability rather than breed are preferred according to the organisation. Bernthal's own history includes a 2009 incident involving one of his pit bulls that led to his arrest after an altercation though he has spoken of it as a turning point that reinforced disciplined training.

Across the country breed-specific legislation remains patchy, with some municipalities still enforcing restrictions while others have moved to breed-neutral dangerous dog laws.

Supporters of the remaining bans cite public safety concerns while opponents argue they fail to address root causes in ownership and environment and can lead to the euthanasia of otherwise adoptable dogs.

Debate Continues Amid Conflicting Data

Online reactions to Bernthal's dog racism claim have split between those backing his call for individual assessment and others highlighting fatal attack figures compiled by groups tracking cases.

Pit bull type dogs appear frequently in such records yet population estimates and unreliable identification complicate risk assessments. Bernthal maintains the focus should stay on how dogs are raised.

The Howard Stern interview has drawn fresh attention to these issues in both the United States and Britain where legal frameworks differ sharply on restricted types.