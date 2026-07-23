Sarah Ferguson's former partner Paddy McNally has died in Switzerland at the age of 88, just two months after the sudden death of his son Sean, according to reports that have renewed interest in the motor racing businessman and his long-standing friendship with the Duchess of York.

McNally's death comes at the end of a bleak few months for the family. Sean died unexpectedly in Scotland earlier this year, leaving the close circle around the Kent-born motor racing figure reeling. The precise cause of McNally's death has not yet been made public.

One unnamed friend of McNally, quoted discussing his health, said he had 'been in a bad way for a while.' His final months were reportedly difficult, and it is not yet clear whether Ferguson has been formally informed of his death, nor has any statement been issued by her representatives.

A Relationship That Shaped Her Early Life

Ferguson met McNally in the early 1980s when she was hired to look after his young sons, Sean and Rollo, following the 1980 death of his wife Anne Downing, whom he had married in 1967.

Ferguson, then in her early twenties and 22 years his junior, was drawn into his world of large houses, fast cars and well-connected friends.

Their working arrangement evolved into a relationship reportedly lasting from 1982 until 1985, and friends at the time suggested she hoped it would end in marriage, though it never did.

Royal columnist Richard Eden has claimed Ferguson will now be reflecting on 'what might have been,' describing her likely sense of loss as 'profound.'

Roughly a year after the relationship ended, Ferguson became engaged to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, then Prince Andrew, marrying into the Royal Family in 1986.

The couple divorced in 1996 but have remained publicly close, and McNally is understood to have stayed on good terms with Ferguson long after the relationship ended.

Motorsport Fortune and Royal Connections

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McNally was more than a royal ex. Born in Kent and raised in Ireland, he built a fortune in motorsport, first as a journalist and then as a commercial operator.

As chief executive of Swiss-based Allsports Management, he controlled key advertising and hospitality rights around Formula One, a business sold to Bernie Ecclestone in 2006 for a reported £262.4 million.

That money funded a global portfolio of properties, including chalets in Verbier, the Swiss ski resort favoured by royals and wealthy visitors.

McNally is said to have owned several chalets there from around 1980, and Ferguson reportedly stayed at one in 1997 with her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, then still children.

The princesses later appeared in photographs with McNally at the Cartier International Day at Guards Polo Club in 2004.

More recently, McNally was thought to have provided Ferguson with accommodation at his Verbier chalet when she faced renewed scrutiny over her links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a period during which she largely retreated from public view.

A Quiet but Lasting Influence

Both Ferguson and Andrew, stripped of their HRH styles after their divorce, now occupy a half-in, half-out space on the royal fringes.

McNally's death, and the loss of his son so soon before, closes the chapter on a man who spent decades just off stage from the main royal story, but whose influence on Sarah Ferguson's life was significant.