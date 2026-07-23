King Charles has stripped Jeffrey Donaldson of his knighthood after the former DUP leader was convicted in June of historic child sex abuse offences at Newry Crown Court in Northern Ireland.

The decision, recorded in an official notice on Thursday, means the ex Lagan Valley MP, who is currently in Maghaberry Prison awaiting sentencing, can no longer use the title 'Sir'.

The formal step came when The Gazette, one of the UK's official journals of record, published a notice from the Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood confirming the decision.

'THE KING has directed the cancellation and annulment of the knighthood conferred upon Jeffrey Mark Donaldson on the 11 June 2016 as a Knight Bachelor,' the notice stated.

The move followed swiftly after his conviction. Donaldson wrote to request his resignation from the Privy Council and asked that his knighthood, conferred in 2016, be forfeited. His name was removed from the Privy Council, which advises the monarch, earlier this month.

Conviction That Triggered the Revocation

Donaldson, a prominent figure in unionist politics for decades and an MP from 1997 until 2024, was found guilty by a jury of 18 sexual offences, including one count of rape, against two women when they were children.

The abuse, according to court records, took place between 1985 and 2008. He had denied all the charges. The unanimous verdict from seven men and five women ended one of the most high-profile criminal trials in Northern Ireland in recent years.

Donaldson had been awarded the honour in the late Queen's Birthday Honours list in 2016, in recognition of his political and public service. DUP leader Gavin Robinson has since described the crimes as 'the most heinous and despicable.'

Sentencing and Appeal Still To Come

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Donaldson is held on remand at Maghaberry Prison, having been told by the trial judge that he faces a 'lengthy' prison sentence, expected in September.

His wife, Eleanor Donaldson, faced a trial of the facts after being deemed unfit for a conventional trial on mental health grounds.

A jury found she had carried out the acts alleged in relation to five charges, including four counts of aiding and abetting her husband's offending, though she cannot be convicted in the usual way.

Donaldson's solicitor, John McBurney, has confirmed that appeal papers were lodged with the Court of Appeal in Belfast on 17 July.

Legal observers expect any bid to overturn the convictions will not be heard before sentencing, with a separate hearing first required to decide whether he is granted leave to appeal, potentially in September, with any full appeal listed later.

How Knighthoods Can Be Removed

Honours such as knighthoods can be removed on the recommendation of the Forfeiture Committee, a Cabinet Office body that considers cases where a recipient is judged to have brought the honours system into disrepute.

The committee's advice is passed to the monarch via the prime minister. When the King agrees, a notice is placed in The Gazette, and the holder is asked to return their insignia to Buckingham Palace and stop using the title and post-nominal letters.

Parties Confront the Political Fallout

The Democratic Unionist Party has commissioned an independent review into Donaldson's time in the party and how allegations were handled.

The Ulster Unionist Party, which he previously represented, has said it will appoint an external organisation to create a confidential process for people to share information about his conduct during his membership.

At the centre of the criminal case were two women, known as Complainant A and Complainant B, whose evidence about abuse suffered as children underpinned all 18 convictions. As the verdicts were returned, the judge instructed custody officers tersely: 'Take Mr Donaldson down.'