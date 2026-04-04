The United States Congress has formally demanded the release of 46 classified military videos that insiders claim offer compelling evidence of non-human craft operating on Earth.

Lawmakers have given the Department of War until 14 April to hand over footage that includes radar data, satellite imagery, and underwater encounters, following a formal request from Rep Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), who chairs the House Federal Secrets Task Force. Her 1 April letter to Secretary Pete Hegseth cites national security concerns, stating that the presence of UAP 'in and around the sensitive airspaces of US military installations poses a threat to the security of the armed forces and their readiness.' A source who has viewed the clips said: 'You're gonna see some weird f*king s**t.'

What's Actually in the 46 Videos?

The requested files include 45 previously unreleased military clips with titles such as 'Several UAP in vicinity of Columbus OH airport' and 'UFOs in formation over Persian Gulf'. Some clips are in clear, full colour, setting them apart from earlier releases. None show alien creatures, but what they do show has reportedly stunned those who have reviewed the material.

Underwater Objects and Instant Acceleration

Perhaps the most notable elements involve Unidentified Submerged Objects (USOs). One video reportedly shows several USOs entering and exiting the water near a highly classified submarine. At the same time, other clips allegedly contain underwater photographs of swarms of these objects operating in close proximity to US naval assets. The footage also includes radar returns from thermal sensors, satellite images, and underwater photographs that military analysts have been unable to explain using conventional technology.

One video on the list, titled 'Syrian UAP instant acceleration, 2021', was released on 3 February by independent journalist Jeremy Corbell. That military radar footage shows a small, circular craft tracked by a radar operator before it abruptly accelerates, demonstrating a manoeuvre that defies known physics. Experts note that such acceleration would generate forces capable of destroying any human-made aircraft, and that the object left no heat signature, engine exhaust, or sonic boom despite appearing to move at hypersonic speeds exceeding Mach 5.

Investigative journalists Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp have obtained and are revealing, for the first time, military-filmed footage of a UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena), officially documented and cataloged within United States Intelligence Community investigations and… pic.twitter.com/77nvn3TsD3 — Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) February 4, 2026

The National Security Argument

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Congress is not pursuing this material out of mere curiosity. Officials have warned that unidentified craft could be conducting surveillance, testing US defences, or interfering with aircraft operations. The presence of these objects near restricted airspace, military bases, and active training zones raises serious concerns about both pilot safety and military readiness.

Luna has been clear about the stakes. 'The lack of disclosure regarding the very real threat posed by UAPs in and around US restricted airspace is concerning,' she said in a statement. 'The Task Force has found responses from AARO [the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office], when questioned about UAP sightings and provided data, to be less than adequate.'

Whistle-Blowers Watching Closely

Two sources within the intelligence community have indicated that insiders are monitoring the requested files. These individuals are prepared to sound the alarm if any videos are moved, altered, or deleted before the deadline.

The presence of internal oversight adds a layer of accountability to a disclosure process that has historically faced resistance from within the intelligence apparatus.

Hegseth Pledges Full Compliance

Secretary Hegseth has pledged that the Department of War will fully comply with the request, though he has not specified a timeline for the review process. Speaking in February, Hegseth admitted he never anticipated being the person in charge of potentially revealing non-human intelligence to the world.

'I did not have that on my bingo card at all,' Hegseth said. 'We've got our people working on it right now. We're going to be in full compliance with that executive order, eager to provide that for the president.' When asked whether he believes aliens exist, Hegseth replied: 'We'll see. I get to do the review and find out along with all of you.'

A Note of Caution

Not every video necessarily shows non-human technology. Officials familiar with the footage have noted that some craft may have conventional explanations, including classified US military projects or advanced foreign drones. The challenge lies in distinguishing between classified human technology and something genuinely anomalous.

Nevertheless, the 46 videos, many in full colour and high resolution, represent the largest forced disclosure of UAP footage in US history.