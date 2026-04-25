King Charles is still receiving cancer treatment in 2026 but is 'the happiest he's ever been' in his role as monarch, according to a leading royal biographer who has watched his first years on the throne at close quarters.

For context, Buckingham Palace announced in early 2024 that King Charles had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer following treatment for a benign enlarged prostate. The Palace confirmed at the time that the disease was caught during those tests, but did not disclose the type or stage of the cancer, and it has not issued any detailed medical update since. What it did say was that the King would step back temporarily from public-facing duties while continuing with state business and his red boxes behind the scenes.

That pause turned out to be brief. Within months, King Charles was back on the road, cutting ribbons, unveiling plaques, and inspecting parades, apparently determined to show that his reign would not be defined solely by his health. Those close to him now say the King has moved into a new phase: managing ongoing treatment while leaning harder than ever into the work he spent decades preparing for.

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King Charles Balances Cancer Treatment With 'Genuine Purpose and Energy'

Royal biographer Robert Hardman, speaking to Marie Claire magazine, painted a portrait of a man not ground down by illness, but energised by finally doing the job that has loomed over his entire adult life.

'He is, I would say, as happy as I've ever seen him,' Hardman said, reflecting on King Charles's mood since his accession in 2022. The author, who has chronicled the modern monarchy for years, described a monarch approaching his duties with 'genuine purpose and energy' and someone who 'appears to thoroughly enjoy his job.'

Hardman's assessment chimes with how King Charles has long been described by those who work with him: an obsessive note-scribbler and relentless scheduler whose idea of a quiet night is a desk stacked with briefing papers. 'He's never been shy of work,' Hardman added. The King, he said, is 'quite happy staying up all night and being handed extra bundles of work,' before summing him up bluntly: 'Charles is a deep thinker. He's a reader. He's a workaholic.'

The timing of Hardman's comments matters. Nearly two years after his cancer diagnosis, Buckingham Palace has not declared the King to be in remission, nor has it said his treatment has ended. The working assumption in royal circles is that some form of treatment or monitoring is continuing in the background, even if that is not spelled out in medical bulletins.

Nothing in the publicly available information confirms that his cancer is cured, so any optimism about his prognosis still comes with qualifications attached and should be taken with a degree of caution.

A 'Workaholic' King Charles Who Won't Slow Down

If you speak to those who cover the Palace for a living, the same word keeps resurfacing about King Charles: workaholic. The Daily Mail's royal editor Rebecca English has previously written that King Charles 'famously packs in ten to 12 engagements and meetings a day and spends many a night alone in his study, furiously writing letters and keeping up with his paperwork, well into the early hours.'

It is a slightly old-fashioned picture of kingship, built less on pageantry and more on grind. When he was Prince of Wales, King Charles was the longest-serving heir apparent in British history, often caricatured as impatient for the top job. In reality, that long apprenticeship appears to have created a monarch who refuses to idle now that his moment has come.

English noted that Queen Camilla understands and accepts this relentless tempo. 'His wife knows he won't change, and nor would she want him to,' she wrote, suggesting that the Queen sees the King's full-throttle schedule as central to his sense of purpose rather than a problem to be solved.

That purpose matters politically, too. The King's decision to return swiftly to a visible role after his diagnosis was not simply personal grit. A monarch largely out of sight, undertaking only the bare minimum of constitutional tasks, would invite questions about the long-term stability of the institution. By keeping up a busy diary, King Charles signals continuity to the country, even as he quietly navigates his own health challenges.

So far, the King appears to be betting that work will speak louder than bulletins. His agenda is packed, his red boxes are still being read late into the night, and those who know him best insist he has rarely seemed more content. Yet until Buckingham Palace confirms that his cancer treatment has ended or that he is in remission, there is no definitive answer to how long this careful balancing act can last, and any confident predictions about his long-term health remain exactly that: predictions, not proven fact.