Kate Middleton travelled to northern Italy on Wednesday for her first overseas engagement since being declared in remission from cancer, in a closely watched visit that insiders said she saw as a way of answering the 'sick backlash' over her early childhood work.

It has been just over a year since Kate revealed that she had undergone treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, including six months of chemotherapy in 2024. She largely stepped back from public life during that period and only recently began rebuilding a fuller royal schedule, with a strong emphasis on family, health and the causes she has made central to her role.

Kate's Post Cancer Return

Kate, 44, and Prince William, 43, have been presenting a picture of stability and recovery in recent weeks. Last month they shared a new photograph to mark their 15th wedding anniversary, posing with Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, Prince Louis, 8, and their spaniels Orla, 5, and Otto, 1. The image was widely read as a quiet statement that the family had weathered a difficult year.

Kate has also spoken about changes in her private life, including the decision to stop drinking alcohol. Friends have taken that as another sign that she is focused on long term health and on protecting the remission she worked hard to achieve.

Her trip to Reggio Emilia in northern Italy was her first abroad since her diagnosis and brought together two important parts of her life, a personal milestone in recovery and the early years cause she has described as her life's work.

Away from the Westminster drama, there is some excitement in northern Italy as the Princess of Wales arrives for her first overseas visit since her cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy treatment.

Video below. Story here:https://t.co/Z7R0yEjpsJ pic.twitter.com/aoxThwvKCN — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) May 13, 2026

Those close to her said she was excited but realistic about the challenge. One insider told heat that Kate felt energised, stronger and eager to serve, and believed this would be the first of many trips. The same source said the demands of an official engagement would bring long hours and a heavy workload.

What she may not have expected was the tone of some early commentary. One report criticised her early years campaign, claimed that 'no one cares' about the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood and suggested that she should pursue other causes instead. The columnist also argued that if she was well enough to resume public duties, she should be doing more for causes that matter to Britain.

Pressure And Response

People around the princess said that kind of language had stung, especially at such a sensitive point in her recovery. One source said the backlash had started before she had even left for Italy and was adding to her stress.

The same insider said questions over whether she should travel alone had hit a nerve because she did not want to be treated as fragile. She wanted to be seen as healthy and strong, they said, and expected to be treated that way.

Kate Middleton oggi a Reggio Emilia, la principessa in Italia nel suo primo viaggio all’estero dopo la malattia.



La visita per osservare il Reggio Emilia Approach legato all’educazione della prima infanzia



Kate Middleton arriva oggi a Reggio Emilia in quello che è il suo primo… pic.twitter.com/A4VWRVkFJO — LaPresse (@LaPresse_news) May 13, 2026

Those close to Kate insisted that her commitment to early childhood was not a public relations exercise but the result of years of reading, round tables and visits on the ground. They said she had invested heavily in the foundation and was hurt when people dismissed her work on young children.

According to the reporting, Kate's response was simply to keep going. Courtiers said she planned to use the Italy visit to deepen links with experts and show that her focus had not shifted, even under pressure. Those plans were not officially disputed, but they remained insider accounts rather than on the record commitments.

William's Support

Behind the scenes, the picture was more complicated. William was reportedly deeply protective after Kate's diagnosis, and that instinct had only sharpened amid the family's recent cancer experiences. He was also said to have clashed with Queen Camilla over the length and intensity of King Charles's recent visit to the United States, amid concerns about the strain on the King.

Those anxieties inevitably shaped his view of Kate's trip. According to one source, William fully supported her decision to go but was uneasy about not being by her side. The arrangement was that one parent would stay in Windsor with the children, and because the trip was so closely tied to Kate's own work, she was the one who travelled.

'William doesn't love that she is going without him, but it was agreed that one of them should stay home with the children, and since Kate is so passionate about this cause, she went,' the insider said. 'This trip is proof that he is trying very hard to support her desire to get back to life as normal.'

The source added that the team travelling with her had been told to keep stress to a minimum, although they had to do so discreetly so she would not feel shielded. Kate, they said, was very headstrong and did not want to feel wrapped in cotton wool.

A Determined Return

Friends of the couple said the balance between William's caution and Kate's determination defined much of life at home. He was said to remain in hyper protection mode, while she wanted to move ahead with the life she was rebuilding.

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'She's very headstrong though so he's going to have to get used to her forging ahead; she has real fire in her belly to do as much as she possibly can now that she's got her health back,' one insider said.

The wider mood around the monarchy did not help. After everything the family had endured, criticism of Kate and comparisons with Diana reportedly left William furious. One source said he struggled when people took swipes at her because any negativity landed directly on her shoulders.

Kate, though, appeared to have decided that the answer was to work harder. According to the insider, she had told William to prepare for more of the same because she was only just getting started. Her goals for the foundation in the coming years were said to be ambitious, and those around her insisted she had no intention of slowing down.