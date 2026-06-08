Canadian YouTuber Lauren Cherie Southern previously came forward with allegations of rape and strangulation against influencer Andrew Tate. According to her 2025 memoir 'This is Not Real Life', the alleged incident took place in a hotel room in Bucharest in February 2018.

In the book, Southern said that Tate's alleged actions became the catalyst for her decision to leave right-wing politics, a striking admission from one of the most prominent figures in the online right. Southern went into detail about her encounter with Tate, and two others who were with her on the trip later confirmed that she told them about the incident shortly after it took place.

Lauren Southern's Rape Allegations Revisited

Right Wing Influencer Lauren Southern says Andrew Tate r-ped and strangled her in a Bucharest hotel room in 2018



Southern alleges that after Tommy Robinson brought her to Romania for a supposed business opportunity with Tate, Tate sexually assaulted and strangled her in a hotel… pic.twitter.com/NbeGuXFXhl — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 8, 2026

A copy of Southern and Tate's text exchanges had also been made public, revealing details of what the two said to each other. In one of the texts, Tate called Southern's allegations a 'liberal #metoo bu******.' Southern fired back by accusing Tate of strangling her after she refused to be intimate with him.

'You literally strangled me when I said I didn't want to have sex. You literally told me in the morning, 'don't tell the press that I raped you,'' Southern wrote.

Inside Southern's Memoir

According to Southern, she and Tate engaged in brief kissing while in the hotel room in Bucharest, and it became evident that the latter wanted to take things further. When she refused, Tate allegedly choked her until she became unconscious, and he repeated the act every time she regained consciousness.

Southern decided not to file charges against Tate at the time of the incident because she did not want to be portrayed as a 'victim', a characterisation she had previously criticised.

Tate has since denied the allegations. Writing on X, he claimed Southern chose to release the chapter about him 'to get attention so she can sell her memoirs of promiscuity.' His lawyer, Joseph McBride, alleged in a statement that Southern was 'lying through her teeth' and accused her of 'textbook extortion,' claiming she was weaponising previous consensual encounters for financial gain. No defamation filing against Southern has yet been made, according to The Times.

Where is Lauren Southern Now?

Following last year's revelations, Southern has carried on with her personal and professional life. She continues to appear in interviews to discuss the allegations against Tate, and spends time with her family and friends, travelling and enjoying the great outdoors.

In 2023, Southern moved back to Canada from Australia two years after her divorce from her ex-husband. The influencer has not revealed his identity but has said he was an Australian federal employee whose security clearance was affected by her public persona.

Following their split, Southern publicly revealed that her ex-husband chose to move forward with his life, leaving her to care for their only child. Southern has alleged that her ex-husband has provided neither financial support nor child support. She initially did not pursue legal action because she was keen on reconciling, but the exes remain separated today.

Since their split, Southern has been linked to streamer Destiny, though no relationship has ever been confirmed. She is believed to be single and focused on her career and raising her son.